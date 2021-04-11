Woody’s Bar and Grill in Edwards closing its doors

Patrons eat and drink at Woody's Bar and Grill on the second-to-last day of operations Saturday in Edwards. Woody's is closing for good Sunday, April 12.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Tonight marks the closing for Woody’s Bar and Grill in Edwards. People near and far have been enjoying a final memory at Woody’s this weekend, with tonight being the final evening of operations.

It has been known for live music, generous portions and a friendly, casual ambiance. Owned by longtime local bartender Woody Brackeen and his wife, Cassie Desmone, it is a much beloved locals watering hole. Brackeen believes that friends and beer go hand in hand, which certainly contributed to the neighborhood-joint feel.

“I like to say that everybody knows somebody,” he said in an article in the Vail Daily. “I like the feeling that all my friends are over at my house, but I don’t have to clean up after them.”

Woody’s Bar and Grill, established in 2008, has been a popular gathering place in Edwards for more than a decade.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The pub will be sorely missed by many.