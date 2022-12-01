World Cup ski racing, ice skating shows, tree lighting and holiday parade, film fest and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/2/22

After a 26th-place finish in Soelden on Oct. 23, River Radamus is hoping for a big performance in his backyard at the Birds of Prey super-G on Dec. 4.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

Birds of Prey ski races

While the rest of the world is watching FIFA World Cup Soccer, the World Cup that is happening this weekend in Beaver Creek is the alpine ski racing kind.

The annual Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup returns to in Beaver Creek with the men’s speed events this weekend. There will be not one, but two Downhill races on Friday and Saturday and a Super G race on Sunday. The fastest racers from around the world look forward to this challenging and intimidating course on the Golden Eagle trail.

A few things to note, the races are early, 10:15 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, so allow extra time to get to the Red Tail Stadium, which is the finish area venue near the Talons restaurant. Bleachers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and you can also stand at the finish area and watch the action. A big screen television reveals top to bottom action on the course.

Park at the Elk or Bear lots below and then take the free shuttle bus up to Beaver Creek Village and then hop on the free shuttle bus that will take you to Red Tail Stadium. Once the bus drops you off at the race venue, you will need to climb a number of stairs and walk on snow, so wear appropriate footwear. Allow about an hour to get from your parked car to Red Tail Stadium and go early to avoid lines on the buses, this is a very popular event.

Back this season is slope access to Red Tail Stadium. This means you can use your Epic Pass or day lift ticket to go up Centennial Lift (No. 6) and ski or ride down the intermediate trail, Red Tail run to Red Tail Stadium. Since this terrain is also being used by racers to warm up, the Red Tail run will only be open to spectators on skis or snowboards from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again, keep in mind the races start at 10:15 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. So, if you really want to see the first few racers out of the start gate or get a good seat in the bleachers, you may want to take the bus to the venue instead.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Birds of Prey lift (No. 9) will also be available to the public from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. to get out of the race finish area or Dally catwalk will be open to get skiers and snowboarders back to the base village.

In addition to the races, there are tons of other events going on each day, such as live music, DJs, free Bloody Mary’s early on Saturday, watch parties in the village, prize giveaways, champagne toasts with Korbel Champagne and autograph signings.

Don’t miss the Beers of Prey on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Taste seasonal beers and classic styles outdoors on the plaza at Beaver Creek. While most of the Birds of Prey activities are free, this is a ticketed event, go to BCWorldCup.com to purchase or buy them at the venue. Enjoy this huge après ski party and hopefully you will be saying “Cheers” to an American racer being on the podium.

Get the full schedule at BCWorldCup.com and head out to this amazing show of talent.

Revely Vail

Ice skating shows will be held at Arrabelle Ice Rink this Saturday at 5 and 6 p.m.

Vail Skating Show/Courtesy photo

Revely Vail continues this weekend with festive activities to round out your day and night. Revely Vail celebrates the brilliance of winter and aims to get everyone excited about the season ahead. After the slopes close on Friday, head to Lionshead for some Silent Disco under the stars. Grab a pair of headphones, listen to the beat and seek out others who also are on that channel.

Headphones are complimentary and this event runs between 4 and 7 p.m. If you can’t make it this weekend, there are several more throughout the month in Lionshead and at Solaris in Vail Village.

Also part of Revely Vail are the ice skating shows. These are short but action-packed demonstrations of strength and grace on the ice. The talented skaters are from international, world and Team USA groups and bring their best to the rink each week. This week’s ice skating shows will be at the Arrabelle Ice Rink, the first show is at 5 p.m. and the second show is at 6 p.m. The shows are free and last about 20 minutes, so it is the perfect thing to do on the way home from après ski or on your way to dinner.

For a full schedule of Revely Vail events, go to DiscoverVail.com . Revely Vail goes until Dec. 17 and then Vail Holidays takes over from Dec. 17 through Jan. 1.

Holiday tree lightings and parade

Get into the holiday spirit with a traditional tree lighting in Minturn on Friday and Christmas on Broadway on Saturday.

John Cutting for Unsplash

Beaver Creek and Lionshead hosted holiday tree lightings last weekend and this Friday marks the time to flip the switch and light the holiday tree in Minturn and roll the parade vehicles through Eagle.

The town of Minturn’s annual tree lighting will take place on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. To get you into the holiday mood, the town of Minturn has enlisted the help of Mountain Harmony to do some caroling and hot cocoa will be served to keep your hands warm. For the kids, there will be Christmas-themed holiday trivia and a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

The Minturn Community Fund will be once again organizing The Giving Tree at the event. To participate, you pick from a number of ornaments hanging on the lighted tree. Each ornament will include a holiday wish list. By helping out you will be enriching the holiday season for many of your neighbors. You may be able to help out a Minturn kid, the needs of a senior citizen in Minturn or help purchase a holiday dinner for Minturn’s veterans. More details will be available at the tree lighting. ‘Tis the season to give back.

New this year is the holiday shopping hour that will follow the tree lighting at Antique Accents, Minturn Mercantile, The Scarab and Wild Mountain Cellars. Collect a token at the tree lighting and take it to participating retailers for a special offer. Some things to look forward to if you are sticking around to shop, Minturn Mercantile is offering 20% off the entire store and will be serving hot cider. Wild Mountain Cellars will be open and will offer wine specials on bottles and wine by the glass.

Christmas on Broadway will take place on Saturday between 5 and 8 p.m. right there on Broadway Street in downtown Eagle. The street will literally be shut down to allow for the parade and all the festivities to happen outdoors in one location.

Come early and experience the Peppermint Station with cotton candy from Sweet Mustache and sweets from Mini Donuts, hot chocolate from area businesses and Lucky Mary’s food trucks. Then settle in and get a good spot to watch the parade. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. This has become quite the tradition in Eagle, and this season marks its 32nd Christmas on Broadway Parade. See your friends and neighbors, area businesses and nonprofit groups cruise down Broadway with their holiday-themed floats.

Afterward, stick around and get your holiday shopping done at area stores, grab some dinner and visit with Santa Claus, who will be available for photos between 6 and 8 p.m. and will be located next to Wishes toy Store.

Vail Film Festival

The Vail Film Festival is virtual again this year.

Unsplash/Courtesy photo

For 19 years, the Vail Film Festival has wowed audiences with amazing stories that inspire and entertain. The event is virtual again this year and is being offered in December for the first time, so cozy up with the daylight hours shorter this time of year and check out some of the amazing films between now and 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Since 2016, the Vail Film Festival has spotlighted female filmmakers and continues to do so this year. Selecting the films is quite a process. The film program is a hybrid of films selected through a submission process and films that the Vail Film Festival selects and curates from film festivals. This year’s film program includes:

Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award winner, “Our Father, The Devil”

Slamdance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner, “Hannah Haha”

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Best Film nominee, “We Burn Like This”

Lisa Hurwitz’s acclaimed documentary, “The Automat,” with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mel Brooks and Colin Powell

Tribeca Film Festival Best Documentary winner, “The Cave Of Adullam”

Read more about the various films and fit them into your at-home watching schedule. Passes and the full film program of narrative features, documentaries and short films can be found online at VailFilmFestival.Eventive.org . An All-Access Pass is available for $35, or you can purchase an individual film ticket for $10 for any film or short block.

Vail Yeti Hockey

The Vail Yeti Hockey kicks off its 2022-2023 season this weekend.

Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

The Vail Yeti Hockey season begins this weekend with two nights of action against the Jackson Hole Moose. Head to the Dobson Ice Arena and get ready for the puck to drop at 7:45 p.m. on both nights.

The team features athletes who played in college and in other talented leagues and is classified as a Senior-A hockey team. The Vail Yeti play other mountain town teams like the Breckenridge Vipers and Front Range team, the Boulder Bison. They also play teams throughout the nation like the Phoenix Desert Dogs and New York Fire Department.

The atmosphere in Dobson Ice Arean rivals that of an NHL Hockey game, just on a smaller scale. Drinks and concessions are available for purchase and Vail Yeti merchandise is on sale as well in case you want to show your support by wearing a Vail Yeti beanie, sweatshirt or jersey.

Tickets are $10 online in advance and $15 at the door, so plan ahead to save a few bucks. On Saturdays throughout the season, the Vail Yeti will host Family Night and Nonprofit Night, teaming with different local nonprofits and allowing those ages 12 and younger to get in for free. So take advantage of that. For more information, go to VailYetiHockey.com .