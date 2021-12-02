World Cup ski racing, Snow Days concerts, Warren Miller movie, Christmas on Broadway, holiday markets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/3/21

Vail Snow Days

Vail Snow Days returns with headliner concerts from Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on Friday and Dierks Bentley on Saturday.

Daily file photo

Vail Snow Days returns after taking a break last year, but makes up for it by bringing back the Festival Village, DJ’s and live music, silent discos, after parties and Bluegrass and Bloodies.

While most of the events and activities will happen in town and on the slopes, the headliner concerts will take place outdoors at Ford Park and are ticketed shows:

Friday

Headliner: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Opening Act: Dirt Miller

General Admission tickets: $40 plus fees

VIP tickets: $225 plus fees

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Headliner: Dierks Bentley

Opening Act: Callista Clark

General Admission tickets: $75 plus fees

VIP tickets: $275 plus fees

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.

For more information, the schedule of events and to purchase tickets visit vailsnowdays.com .





Birds of Prey Alpine Ski Races

The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup returns to North American soil and the slopes of Beaver Creek after taking a hiatus on the North American circuit during COVID-19 last season. Watch four days of racing live and in person, for free, I may add, from the spectator seating at Red Tail stadium finish arena.

The speed events will take center stage with the race schedule as follows:

Thursday – Super G – 11:45 a.m.

Friday – Super G – 10:45 a.m.

Saturday – Downhill – 11 a.m.

Sunday – Downhill – 12 noon

Beaver Creek picked up an extra race after a downhill race was canceled last weekend in Lake Louise, Canada. Allow plenty of time to get up to the race venue. Park in the Elk Lot or Bear Lot and take the bus to Beaver Creek Village and then hop on the bus that takes you from the village to the finish area. There is no ski access to the races this year.

Once the bus drops you off, you still have to go up quite a few stairs and have an on-snow walk to Red Tail Stadium, so wear appropriate footwear. Please allow one hour of travel time from the Beaver Creek parking lots to Red Tail Stadium to avoid missing any of the action.

Birds of Prey Way is the place to be before or after the races to meet up with friends, enjoy a beverage, get your groove on with the Silent Disco or with live music:

Friday

The Other Brothers – 2 p.m.

Saturday

Rapidgrass – 1 p.m.

The Ross James Band – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Wood Belly 9:30 a.m.

The Beers of Prey has become a regular part of the weekend, bringing in winter seasonal brews to Birds of Prey Way. Tickets are $35 and the event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets and more information can be found at bcworldcup.com .

Warren Miller film

Pro skier Amie Engerbretson sends it during the 72nd Warren Miller film, “Winter Starts Now” which has showings at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this weekend.

Courtesy photo

After the ski races, head down the escalators to the Vilar Performing Arts Center and view the latest Warren Miller film. A staple during the early part of the ski season, Warren Miller films have been a way for families and snowsports enthusiasts to kick off the year for over 70 years. Get inspired by the athletes featured in the film and the beautiful locations they travel to. This year’s film is called “Winter Starts Now”.

The film takes you to the slopes of Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, California, Maine and Alaska. Follow professional skiers and snowboarders, legends of the sport and those making first descents and get stoked for the winter season.

There are three opportunities to see the film at the Vilar Performing Arts Center:

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $18. Go to vilarpac.org to learn more about tickets and proof of vaccination is required for events held at the Vilar. To learn more about the movie, go to warrenmiller.com .

Tree lightings, parades and holiday markets

The Eagle Valley High School Marching Band, the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo queen and over 20 floats and participants make up the annual Christmas on Broadway Parade in Eagle on Saturday.

Courtesy Photo

The town of Minturn’s annual holiday tree lighting will take place Friday from 6-7 p.m. Bring the family out to enjoy carolers, kids trivia with a chance to win prizes, a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”, hot cocoa with all the fixings and the lighting of the tree. Come early and do some holiday shopping and then gather at the corner of Main St. and Toledo for the festivities. Go to minturn.org for more details.

The Downtown Alliance in Eagle is hosting the 31st annual Christmas on Broadway parade this year in Historic Downtown Eagle. Check out the 20 or more floats, the Eagle Valley High School marching band, the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo Queen and your friends and neighbors at this hometown-style celebration. The event opens to the public at 5 p.m. and the parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Halfway through the parade, there will be a performance from More2Dance. Santa’s grand entrance will conclude the parade.

Immediately following the parade, head to Eagle Town Park where Santa will be set up in a magical holiday scene for photo ops. A live nativity will be set up by the Mountain Life Calvary Chapel and several food trucks will serve food. Warm up around the bonfire and enjoy music by the Altitones, which will start at 6 p.m. and go until 8pm. For more information go to downtowneagle.org .

Alpine Arts Center is hosting its 12th annual Artists’ Holiday Market this weekend, with over 35 participating artists displaying and selling handmade holiday gifts. The market will include handmade pottery, paintings, jewelry, knit and trucker hats, home accessories, greeting cards, soaps, photography, hand painted ornaments, screen printed items, antlers, children’s books, and more. Every item is made by a Colorado artist.

The Holiday Market will take place Friday through Tuesday from 10 a .m. to 6 p.m. at Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk, Edwards. Come browse and enjoy hot cider and cookies throughout the market. For more information, go to alpineartscenter.org .

Revely Vail

Get into the holiday spirit with activities and event from Revely Vail. Ice skating shows, Vail Après and Magic of Lights Vail happens throughout the weekend.

Courtesy photo

Experience the brilliance of winter with Revely Vail. This weekend’s events include ice skating shows, the Magic of Lights Vail, free craft kits for the kids and Vail Après for the adults. For more information, go to revelyvail.com .

Ice Skating Shows – December 4:

Exhibition of Elite Skating

Arrabelle Ice Rink at 5:00pm and 6:00pm

Starring 2018 Olympian Karen Chen

Magic of Lights Vail – Now through Jan. 2

Over 500,000 lights and displays at Ford Park

Hot beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and kids playground

Tickets: magicoflightsvail.com

Free Craft Kits – while supplies last

Stop by the Vail and Lionshead Welcome Centers to pick up your free craft kits.

Vail Après – Now through Closing Day at Vail