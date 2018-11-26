Yak Attack to rock Agave and RootsRx
November 26, 2018
Agave and RootsRx are welcoming the band Yak Attack on Sunday, Dec.1. The band is known for a continuous DJ-style dance party played with all real instruments such as horns, strings and wind instruments. Additionally, the band features a roster of world-class guest musicians to help them out with their electro-funk, pop and house music.
They will be playing music from their most recent studio album "Safety Third."
Tickets will cost $10 at the door, and can be purchased on http://www.ticketfly.com for $8 before the show. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m.
