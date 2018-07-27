YarmonyGrass Music Festival returns to Rancho Del Rio in August

Cost: Tickets start at $35, with a $275 VIP package available and a $150 four-day weekend package. Tickets include on-site camping.

What: 13th annual YarmonyGrass Music Festival, with proceeds going toward Kids Music Project by Coral Creek.

BOND — The river is calling, and so is the YarmonyGrass Music Festival.

Held at Rancho Del Rio in Bond, the four-day YarmonyGrass Music Festival taking place Aug. 9-12 brings both weekend camping and day-tripping festival-goers dressed in pirate regalia to celebrate the end of summer beneath Yarmony Mountain on the banks of the Colorado River.

YarmonyGrass has been a river-front camping festival since 2006, curating an intimate live music experience with the 2018 lineup featuring Billy Strings; Trout Steak Revival; The Drunken Hearts; Coral Creek; Hot Buttered Rum; Rumpke Mountain Boys; Poor Man's Whiskey; Gasoline Lollipops; Liver Down The River; Mama Magnolia; Tim Carbone, of Railroad Earth; Tenth Mountain Division; The Good Time Travelers; Cascade Crescendo; Ragged Union with Burle Galloway; Boris Garcia; Timber; Uptown Toodleoo; Rum Creek; Goatz; Buffalo Commons; Al Dean & The Temple Balls; plus the Yarmony All Stars.

'A magical event'

For the past 13 years, YarmongGrass brings bluegrass to the river. In addition to live music, there is opportunities for hiking, fishing, floating, art experiences, games and crafts for kids as well as food from on-site vendors.

"YarmonyGrass is a magical event like no other festival in the state," said Andrew McConathy, executive director of YarmonyGrass and singer-songwriter of host band The Drunken Hearts. "Nestled in the heart of beautiful Eagle County, this festival is our way of celebrating summer and all the things we love about life in the high country."

YarmonyGrass is a volunteer-driven nonprofit event, raising money for the Kids Music Project by Coral Creek, which delivers music education and performance to kids in Colorado. For more information, visit http://www.coralcreekmusic.com.

"It's humbling to see so many people come together to make this event happen," said Susannah Thompson, festival co-producer and founder of the Kids Music Project. "From local vendors, sponsors and of course our amazing volunteers, we simply couldn't bring this level of music to Rancho without the effort of hundreds of area residents and businesses."

Tickets are on sale at http://www.YarmonyGrass.com (children 15 and younger are admitted free).