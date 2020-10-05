You snap ’em, we share ’em: Your best fall Instagram photos on #VailLive

Autumn might be the best time of the year for a photo op in the Vail Valley. With golden aspens as a backdrop, who wouldn’t whip out their phone, camera or GoPro to capture the moment?

Here are some of our favorite shots with the hashtag #VailLive. Every day in the paper, you’ll see us share your photos on the #VailLive page, and you can keep up with more seasonal Vail Valley fun with Vail Daily Entertainment’s new Instagram, @vailliveofficial. The Vail Daily Entertainment team is sharing everything from fall hikes to days on the golf course to good eats from our local restaurants.

For now, here are your best shots.

Regal, a 7-month-old bernese mountain dog chases after every leaf in her path.

“I love the hiking through stands of golden aspen trees, feeling the crunch of the leaves underfoot and the crisp hint of the next kind of wonderful in the air,” @vailzigzagger said.

This photo from the East Lake Creek trail in Edwards captures @jenorchid’s favorite part of fall in the Vail Valley: “the weather becomes almost dream-like, and the trees and leaves transform into magnificent colored works of art. I feel that fall is nature’s way of encouraging us to get outside, slow down and appreciate how beautiful change can be.”

Shot on a GoPro Hero 8, @chaserade shot this image on Vail Mountain’s Berry Picker trail. “I’ve always enjoyed hiking ski areas to get a look of contrast in the landscape that I usually see covered in a blanked of snow,” he said.

Barry Levinson has lived in the valley since 1983. “Favorite spot? Middle Creek trail, but it’s hard to say just one.”