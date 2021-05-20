Youth performances, more concert announcements, bike rides and poker for prizes: Tricia’s Weekend Picks for 5/21/21

Summer Concerts

The Vail Valley Foundation has announced several concert dates this summer. With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and capacity increased, several shows, like Michael Franti & Spearhead, have been able to sell more tickets.

This week was full of local concert announcements as the Vail Valley Foundation delighted music lovers with more shows and additional tickets being sold for shows that were already on the calendar. COVID-19 capacity restrictions were lifted in Eagle County on Wednesday, meaning more people can attend concerts at local venues.

The first announcement the Vail Valley Foundation made was that Rodrigo y Gabriella were coming back to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 3. If you were lucky enough to see this duo at the Amp’s 30th anniversary celebration in 2018, you know about their dynamic guitar work and sound.

Rodrigo y Gabriella just released their “Jazz” EP on May 14 digitally and on vinyl. New tracks include “Street Fighter Mas,” “Lingus” and “Oblivion” featuring Vincente Amigo. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at grfavail.com .

The Vail Valley Foundation announced on Tuesday that indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie will perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Vail Valley Foundation has been working with AEG Presents to bring bigger acts to the area.

“This concert is an extremely exciting booking for our intimate outdoor venue, and it is yet another sign that our continued partnership with AEG Presents is helping bring a diverse range of headliner concerts to our community,” said Tom Boyd, director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

It’s also a sign that things are returning to some sort of normal by having a number of concerts scheduled by the Vail Valley Foundation up and down the valley. Tickets for Death Cab for Cutie go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at grfavail.com .

The Vilar Performing Arts Center, also operated by the Vail Valley Foundation, has a summer full of concerts at its intimate venue in Beaver Creek. The Vilar just announced on Thursday that Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and special guest Aoife O’Donovan were coming, together on stage, for the Goat Rodeo Reunion. Think of all that talent in one place … don’t hesitate to get your tickets for this group, which will have two performances on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $225 and go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Contact the Vilar’s box office at 970-845-8497 or go to vilarPAC.org .

With COVID-19 capacity restrictions lifting, it also means that more tickets will be available for the Michael Franti & Spearhead concert on Friday, June 4. More tickets went on sale Thursday with lawn general admission tickets going for $65 and pavilion general admission tickets selling for $89.50. There is a limit of six tickets per customer. Price does not include service fees. Go to grfavail.com .

More tickets for the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros concert on Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, are on sale as well. Lawn general admission tickets are $75 and pavilion general admission tickets selling for $89.50. There is a limit of four tickets per customer. Price does not include service fees. Go to grfavail.com .

Vail Golf Club opens

The Vail Golf Club opens this weekend for the summer with 18 holes of golf, driving range, pro shop amenities and snacks at the Starter House.

There’s another public golf course open in the Vail Valley as of this weekend. The Vail Golf Club will have 18 holes of golf available for play starting Friday. They will have more of a “soft opening” with eight temporary greens and 10 regular greens, but who cares as long as you can get out and swing the clubs in May, right?

The Vail Golf Club is a par 71-championship golf course just east of Vail Village. The course has the Gore Range as a beautiful backdrop, but don’t let the beauty fool you, this course provides a tough but fair test of golf. The Gore Creek comes into play throughout the golf course as well, so purchase an extra box of golf balls at the pro shop before you tee off. The Grill on the Gore restaurant isn’t open until June, but snacks and other items will be available at the starter house.

Get there early and warm up by hitting a few golf balls at the driving range, which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the hours will change as the Vail Golf Club moves into summer operations. Inquire about lessons, leagues and fun events while you are there or get more information at vailrec.com/vail-golf-club or call 970-479-2260.

Bikes & BBQ Poker Ride

The Cycle Effect is hosting its annual Bike & BBQ Poker Ride in Eagle this Saturday. Come enjoy some mountain biking, Moe’s Original BBQ and see if your poker hand can win you some prizes.

What’s better than a fun mountain bike ride followed by some delicious barbecue all while trying to get a winning poker hand? Come out and join the Bikes & BBQ Poker Ride this Saturday, a benefit for The Cycle Effect.

The day starts out at the classic Haymaker Trailhead in Eagle at 3 p.m. For the poker ride, participants will visit five to seven checkpoints and draw a card at each location. The goal is to come away with the best five-card stud poker hand.

After the biking portion of the event, everyone travels to Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle for the after party and the revealing of the poker hands. Prizes will be up for grabs for the best hand and a raffle will be available as well. After working up an appetite on the trail, order up some barbecue and wash it down with a beer and listen to live music by Talking in Circles. Moe’s will donate 15% of the proceeds to The Cycle Effect.

The Cycle Effect’s mission is to empower young women through mountain biking to create brighter futures and build stronger communities. Since 2010, Bret Donelson and his team of professional coaches have taken girls, many whom had never been on a mountain bike trail before, and taught them the skills they needed to successfully navigate the technical terrain and participate in area mountain bike races throughout the season. All equipment like bikes and helmets are provided to The Cycle Effect’s participants.

At The Cycle Effect, the girls not only learn to mountain bike, they also build up their confidence and self-esteem, improve their fitness and learn about nutritional opportunities. Mountain biking provides the means for these girls to escape the stresses of high-school life and teaches them lifelong skills.

Help support The Cycle Effect and the girls they empower by registering for The Poker Ride & BBQ this Saturday by going to thecycleeffect.org or call 970-306-7572. The cost is $10 per individual and $40 per family.

Recitals and performances

The MORE2Dance studio in Eagle is excited to perform its spring dance recital, “The Little Mermaid this Sunday at the Vail Christian High School.

As we wrap up the school year, students are excited to show off their hard work and dedication on the stage. And COVID-19 restrictions relaxing, even more family members and friends can see these events in person.

It’s been a busy week for the Homestake Peak Drama Club. The students performed “101 Dalmatians Junior” on Wednesday and “Getting to Know…The Sound of Music” on Thursday. More shows are scheduled this weekend at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Tickets can be purchased at the amphitheater or at hpsdrama.org/ticket-sales .

“101 Dalmatians Junior”

Saturday

Doors open at 3 p.m.

Show starts at 3:30 p.m.

$10 for adults, $8 for kids, free for ages 3 and younger

“Getting to Know…The Sound of Music”

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

$15 for adults, $10 for kids and free for ages 3 and younger

The MORE2Dance studio is Eagle is excited to showcase its spring recital, “The Little Mermaid,” on Sunday. It’s been a busy few months for the 115 dancers that are involved in this year’s dance recital. The dancers, which range in age from 4 to 18 years old, started working on the program in February and added more weekend rehearsals in March.

Expect to see lots of costume changes as Ariel and her sisters and other characters entertain you from the stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, attendance at the recital went from 150 to 350 in-person guests at Vail Christian High School at 2:30 p.m. For more information, go to m2ddance.com . If you still can’t get a ticket, there will be a watch party on Facebook Live @m2ddance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.