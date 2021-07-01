YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show takes the stage July 13 at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show began as a way to bring the Star Dancing Gala outside into fresh Rocky Mountain air.

Special to the Daily

The YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Tuesday, July 13 will take a new spin on the event that has been the organization’s fundraiser for the past 10 years and more: the Star Dancing Gala.

“This all began as a way to bring the Star Dancing Gala outside, into fresh Rocky Mountain air, and we thought, ‘What better location than the VVF’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater venue?” said Sarah Johnson of the Vail Valley Foundation. “Then we really got creative and asked, ‘Why not expand the entertainment beyond dancing, and put this valley’s vast array of talented people on stage for an unforgettable night?’”

And so the Stars Variety Show was born. A wide array of prospective performers sent in 90-second videos to earn the chance to perform on stage – from musicians to dancers to magicians and more – and the top entries are set to perform on July 13 at The Amp.

“It ought to be one of the all-time most enjoyable evenings in The Amp’s history,” Johnson said.

The evening also includes “bubbles,” dessert, and a silent disco dance party following the performances. There will also be a fund-a-need and live auction to raise funds for YouthPower365 as well as a virtual silent auction. The evening begins at 7 p.m., with the first acts taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Visit starsvarietyshow.com for more information. Tickets start at $85, and corporate sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available. The evening is presented by Amy & Steve Coyer, together with Ann Smead & Michael Byram.

“YouthPower365 is gearing up for the most important year in the history of our organization,” said Amy Vogt, marketing manager for YouthPower365. “Due to COVID-19 impacts, learning loss is at an all-time high and student engagement is at a remarkable low. The funds raised during this event will ensure incredibly important learning and enrichment opportunities are available for our local youth — especially for families recovering financially.”

“The ticket price not only gets you admission to a fun evening of diverse entertainment, but it will also directly help support our local youth and their families.”

Meet the stars

The lineup for the Stars Variety Show includes a fun, diverse group of locals ready to show off their talents: AJay Bentley (vocal performance), Celebrate the Beat Alumni (dance), Steve Coyer and Anamaria Montes (guitar and vocals), Kira Johnson and Kim Manahan (lyric duet/aerial hoop), Michelle Cohn Levy (guitar and vocals), Patricia McNamara and Family (dance), Finn Mott (spoken word), Alexander Stuart (comedy), Talking in Circles (5-piece band) and Jonathan Royse Windham (dance).

From dance routines to musical performances, and even a comedy act, the evening is sure to entertain audiences. Visit starsvarietyshow.com for more information.