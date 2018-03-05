YouthPower365’s Girl PowHER Fashion Show set for March 9

VAIL — The Vail Valley is working hard to empower young women and put them on the path to success, and a major reason for this groundswell of support is YouthPower365's Girl PowHER programming.

Seven out of 10 girls feel they are "not good enough" or do not "measure up" in some way. YouthPower365's Girl PowHER program combats these statistics by empowering young women mentally, emotionally and physically in order to promote school and community engagement, ensuring each girl reaches her full potential.

Funding for this groundbreaking program comes largely from the annual Girl PowHER Fashion Show — a late afternoon of fun and fashion set for Friday, March 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Marriot Mountain Resort in Vail.

"We started this with the idea that we could change a few lives for the better, but the incredible support we've received from this community has really been amazing," said Amanda Precourt, who presents the event along with the Vail Valley Foundation's YouthPower365. "This fashion show has not only become one of the most entertaining apres events of the year, but it's also a place where we can come together and celebrate and support our young women in this valley."

From the Runway

The Marriot will be transformed into a dazzling runway, inspired by New York Fashion Week, with high-end looks modeled by local celebrities. The hottest styles for men and women will be from Garbarini, Gorsuch, Grey Salt, Odd Molly and Perch.

Recommended Stories For You

Guests will enjoy gourmet appetizers and cocktails and have the exclusive opportunity to shop the looks at pop-up shops.

"Our Girl PowHER programming has proven to be so effective, and so empowering," said Melisa Rewold-Thuon, executive director of YouthPower365. "It's grown to create a network of young women who support one another, and who feel confident and secure of themselves as they prepare to take on the challenges of the world."

The event will include music by DJ Erin Stereo and will be followed by an after party at The Remedy at Four Seasons Resort Vail.

For more information, visit youthpower365.org or call the Vail Valley Foundation at 970-777-2015.