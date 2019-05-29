Ziggy Marley to headline Salute to the USA concert in Avon in July
Hazel Miller also to perform
The 33rd annual Salute to the USA returns to Harry A. Nottingham Park on Wednesday, July 3, starting at 5 p.m. The event celebrating Independence Day will include a performance by Ziggy Marley at 7:45 p.m.
The eight-time Grammy Award-winner will take the stage after Hazel Miller’s performance, which kicks off at 5:45 p.m.
After sunset, Avon will celebrate with more than 10,000 fireworks shells exploding in the night sky above Nottingham Lake, with the whole show choreographed to a musical score broadcast on KZYR.
The event also includes a free family zone with carnival games, inflatable jumping toys and face painting, as well as festival-style foods.
Parking is extremely limited. Attendees are encouraged to walk, ride a bike or use public transportation to the event. No outside alcohol or pets will be allowed, and bags will be checked at the gates.
For more information, visit http://www.avon.org/salute.