Zion I and Slap Frost Review play show at Agave Saturday

Since the release of the debut album, “Mind Over Matter,” in 2000, Zion I has risen up the ranks of independent hip-hop to solidify its standing as one of the most prolific conscious rap groups of the past two decades.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Zion I and Slap Frost Review When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 9:30 p.m. Where: Agave, Avon Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of the show More information: Visit agaveavon.com.

Zion I with special guest Slap Frost Review will play at Agave in Avon. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. for concert goers 21 and up on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.

Since the release of the debut album, “Mind Over Matter,” in 2000, Zion I has risen up the ranks of independent hip-hop to solidify its standing as one of the most prolific conscious rap groups of the past two decades. Boasting a catalog that consists of more than two-dozen albums, EPs, mixtapes and collaborations, Zion I (currently consisting solely of MC/producer Zumbi) continues to create inspired music influenced by social & political woes, personal challenges & triumphs as well as family, spirituality and a raw perspective on the world at large.

Zumbi continues to showcase his talents as a unique, diverse and skilled MC while maintaining his place as one of the most recognizable voices in hip-hop. Fueled by his own personal losses as well as the current political and social climate of the world-at-large, Zumbi aims to fuse heartfeltness and badassery on every track he cuts.

Being one of the most energetic and engaging live acts out there, Zion I continues to bring the music to the masses at festivals, events and venues across the planet. With a sound and style that bends musical genres, Zion I is able to perform alongside a diverse range of artists ranging from rap, rock and reggae to jam band and EDM.

With the latest release of “Ritual Mystik,” Zion I continues to find a balance between left-of-center and relevance.

For more information and tickets, visit agaveavon.com.