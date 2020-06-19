Open for Business: Grey Salt

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Grey Salt

Physical address: 141 East Meadow Drive, Suite #205 Vail, CO 81657 (2nd level of Solaris)

Phone number: 970-763-5351

Email: info@greysaltvail.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: http://www.greysaltvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Men’s clothing and accessories, and birthday and Father’s Day gift items!



How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We offer all of our inventory online and we are doing personal shopping appointments outside of our regular hours. We are now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Towards the end of June, we will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We also offer Salt Box, a custom-styled box service that can be shipped or delivered right to your door.

How can the community support you?

Please support us by shopping locally at Grey Salt for summer styles and Father’s Day gifting! We are currently running a gift card promotion- we give a gift card back to you based on how much you spend! Use it anytime in 2020.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Follow us on Instagram: @greysaltvail.com or sign up for our newsletter by going to our website.

What’s the response been?

Our customers are thrilled we are open again! And we love seeing them back in the store. They missed Grey Salt! Everyone seems excited about shopping our amazing new men’s clothing brands in the safe context of a small local boutique.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Starting in late June we will expand hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We will also be at the Vail Farmers Market this summer for the first time ever, right outside Solaris. We are closely following Eagle County Public Health orders and town of Vail guidelines to keep everyone safe during this time. We also validate one hour of free parking at Solaris.