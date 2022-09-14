‘Today’s Contemporary Landscape Photography’ workshop and lecture at CMC Sept. 30

The Vail Valley Art Guild is a local non-profit that promotes the visual arts through education, exhibits and classes in the Vail Valley.

Courtesy photo

The Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting a photographic workshop and lecture Sept. 30 at Colorado Mountain College Edwards Campus with Esther Macy Nooner, director of new media at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass.

The workshop, entitled, “Landscape Photography, A Playful Approach” will be held 3:30-5 p.m. in the art room at Colorado Mountain College and will be limited to 10 students. Esther will provide working prints or participants can bring their works to modify, alter or amend by using household detergents. Collages, montages and the manipulated print will be demonstrated as well as using i-Phone as a palette in creating one’s own playful artistic images.

A free public lecture follows the workshop in the CMC auditorium from 5-6 p.m. entitled, “Landscape Photography, A Contemporary Approach.” An artist in residence in the National Park System, Esther is well versed in viewing the landscape alternatively. She will present her current work and share other contemporary photographers who view the landscape in non-traditional approaches. The workshop and lecture is a tremendous opportunity to learn from one of the foremost “New Media” instructors.

To register: Please visit the Vail Valley Art Guild’s website: vvagco.org/events or contact 970-471-0853 or Raymond Bleesz at 970-926-5424.

Workshop Fee: $50 for VVAG members, $70 for non-guild members.

Lecture: Free at 5 p.m. is free and open to the public.

