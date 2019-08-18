 EAT Directory Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

EAT Directory Beaver Creek
Hooked brings ocean flavor to the mountains

July 18, 2019

Hooked is a delicious reminder that fresh ocean flavor really can be found in the Colorado mountains. This seafood and fish house in Beaver Creek receives the best-of-the-best sushi-grade fish from Japan, Hawaii, California, New...
Chow down on Italian galore at Toscanini

April 6, 2019

Editor’s note: This story is reprinted from EAT magazine, featuring the best restaurants in the valley. EAT is available on magazine racks and in hotel lobbies for free. With snow slightly falling, skaters of all...
Seafood is the name of the game at Hooked

February 20, 2019

Editor’s note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine. Belly up to the swanky expanded bar at Hooked in Beaver Creek for après — that just might turn into one of...
WYLD treats taste buds to unexpected flavor

February 13, 2019

Editor’s note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine. There are many words that describe Beaver Creek — sophisticated, upscale and luxurious may come to mind. The enclave of The Ritz-Carlton,...