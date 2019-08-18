EAT Directory Beaver Creek

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill is the epitome of hospitality in Beaver Creek
The Park Hyatt at Beaver Creek knows how to welcome guests from the around the world and its signature restaurant, 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill, is the epitome of hospitality. With its extensive menu curated...
Toscanini Ristorante features innovative Italian cuisine in chic atmosphere
At Toscanini Ristorante, innovative Italian cuisine complements its chic Beaver Creek Village atmosphere. Outside, Toscanini provides casual outdoor dining under large umbrella tables sitting adjacent to the ice rink. Inside, colorful artwork, soft amber lights,...
Vail Film Festival, soups for charity, a circus and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 8/16/19
The Vail Film Festival returns to Cinebistro, Circus Bella comes to Avon and Empty Bowls aims to help fill the food bank this weekend.
Mirabelle’s greenhouse-to-table cuisine wows Beaver Creek guests
Maybe it’s Mirabelle’s ambiance that is so successful at welcoming guests in to relax and feel at home. After all, the dining room is actually set in a historic farmhouse — one of the oldest...
Splendido at the Chateau’s green garlic soup a highlight of summer menu
Last November Cory Melanson planted garlic at Local 41 Farm, his farm 40 minutes west of Beaver Creek. This spring, as Splendido’s Chef de Cuisine, Melanson harvested the green garlic to create one of the...
Wine tastings, mud runs, monster trucks and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 8/9/19
Beaver Creek Wine and Spirits Festival There are wine and spirits festivals, and then there are wine and spirits festivals at Beaver Creek. For the 13th year, the Beaver Creek Wine and Spirits Festival puts...
Vista at Arrowhead pairs delicious dining with sprawling mountain views
With wraparound patio seating and wide windows in the dining area that frame sprawling mountain views, Vista at Arrowhead lives up to its name. Here’s a place where mountain lovers can bask in the glory...
Red Maple Catering serves exquisite food wherever you’d like
In the kitchen of Red Maple Catering in Gypsum, the team was prepping for an evening event: dishes were packed; incredible smells wafted through the air and the atmosphere was charged with purpose. The conversations...
The Met Kitchen boasts a social dining scene in Beaver Creek
Set out to explore the full kitchen renovation and revamped concept this summer at The Met Kitchen, a social dining scene in Beaver Creek with small plates for sharing and entrées to be enjoyed in...
Luxury diners get WYLD at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch
If you think Beaver Creek is all escalators and high-end art galleries, think again — there’s a wild side to this luxurious resort and it’s hiding in plain sight at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. WYLD,...
Hooked brings ocean flavor to the mountains
Hooked is a delicious reminder that fresh ocean flavor really can be found in the Colorado mountains. This seafood and fish house in Beaver Creek receives the best-of-the-best sushi-grade fish from Japan, Hawaii, California, New...
Buffalos continues the “wild” vibe in The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch
The “wild” vibe continues in The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch’s other dining options, like Buffalos. Inside, warm leather serves as a cozy contrast to the stone features (like the eye-catching bar); outside, the expansive patio seating...
Fireside Bar at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch features fire tables and cuisine with touch of WYLD
Perhaps the most primal aspect of the wild is fire. And though perching alongside the three-story stone, wood-burning fireplace in the Great Room at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, is a great way to enjoy this...
Dusty Boot Roadhouse: where mountain casual meets swanky saloon
Throughout the snowy winter, Beaver Creek regulars are drawn to the warmth and familiarity of the Dusty Boot Roadhouse’s long, elbow-loved bar. But though the restaurant also reigns as a summertime hub for the village’s...
Grouse Mountain Grill dazzles guests with fine dining, cocktails and jazz
Editor’s note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine. Located inside Beaver Creek’s The Pines Lodge, Grouse Mountain Grill has a set-apart, holy feel. Even though it’s only a few minutes...
Splendido introduces exciting changes to decades of excellence
Editor’s note: This story first ran as a paid feature in EAT magazine. In all its elegance and grandeur, Chateau Beaver Creek is reminiscent of a mountain castle. The drive up to the signature restaurant,...
Maya is equal parts sweet and spicy with a dash of love
A little bit of magic exists right in Avon. Maya Modern Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar is equal parts sweet and spicy with a dash of love for an overall experience that warms the heart,...