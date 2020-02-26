Zoi Sadwoski Synnott, Anna Gasser top Burton US Open women’s slopestyle semis

Zoi Sadowski Synnott Anna Gasser Hailey Langland Enni Rukajarvi Jamie Anderson Miyabi Onitsuka

Vail’s notorious slopestyle course may have stifled snowboarders in training earlier this week, but clear skies greeted the women’s field on Wednesday.

Last year’s winner, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, locked in her final drop position for Friday’s finals by topping semi-finals. Slopestyle veteran Anna Gasser finished runner up with the very first run of the competition.

“Dropping first is pretty nerve racking,” Gasser said. “So I was really nervous to drop in; I’m happy I put it down.”

Hailey Langland, who qualified in third position, had a much different experience than Gasser. She was one of the last competitors to earn her qualifying spot in Friday’s finals.

Wednesday’s semi-final event qualified six riders for Friday’s finals.

The competitors said after facing an abbreviated round of training due to weather on Tuesday, the course was riding nicely on Wednesday.

“The last few days it was a little challenging because of the weather,” Landland said. “But this is the best I’ve ever seen this US Open course, it’s completely new to everyone.”

The new course format provided quite a challenge, with two mandatory “side hits,” or quarterpipe-style transition features onto a straight landing.

Synnott, 18, said in addition to the very first rail section, the side hits were her favorite feature. Gasser, 28, wasn’t as excited about them.

“I hope I get more practice on the transition features,” Gasser said. “Those are pretty new for me.”