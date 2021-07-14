I-70 closed remains closed through Glenwood Canyon after flash flood warning expires

As of 5:40 p.m., Interstate 70 remains closed from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs in both directions because of “potential for flash flooding,” the Colorado Department of Transportation said in an update.

A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday afternoon, and CDOT is shutting down the interstate in Glenwood Canyon when a warning is issued for the area. I-70 eastbound is also closed from the Rifle exit to Dotsero.

The warning expired, but a broader flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Looking ahead, drier conditions are expected to return Thursday as high pressure strengthens back over the Great Basin, according to the NWS outlook. “However, diurnal storms will persist over the higher terrain through the weekend,” it said.

