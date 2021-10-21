Keystone Resort to open Friday with 40 acres of terrain

A snowcat grooms Schoolmarm, one of Keystone Resort's opening day runs. The resort announced Thursday, Oct. 21, that it would open Friday, Oct. 22.

Keystone Resort/Courtesy photo

Keystone Resort has announced their opening day: Friday, Oct. 22.

The resort announced via social media on Thursday afternoon that it would open the following day at 9 a.m. with “40 acres of terrain and nearly 2 miles of trail.”

While Keystone didn’t beat its opening-day rival Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to the punch — A-Basin opened Sunday, Oct. 17 — the resort will meet its goal of opening in October .

Keystone drummed up some anticipation with a tweet following A-Basin’s opening day announcement stating that “teams have been out putting the finishing touches on the mountain, and we’re aiming to open with more than 40 acres very soon.”

Some speculated that Keystone might try to pull an A-Basin move circa 2019 , when A-Basin surprised everyone with an announcement that it would open in the afternoon shortly after Keystone announced its plans to open the following day. Keystone added to the hype by posting a photo on social media Friday, Oct. 15, of a snowcat grooming Schoolmarm , one of the resort’s opening day runs.

Alas, A-Basin’s opening day came and went without a surprise opening announcement from Keystone. The later opening day at Keystone comes with its own excitement as it is the first time Epic Pass holders can load the lift this season.