Polis appoints Causey to Eagle County Court bench

Inga Causey, right, takes notes during a meeting with client Rosa Cereceres in Edwards. Causey will assume the Eagle County Court bench on Jan. 3.

Dominique Taylor. Special to the Vail Daily

On Monday, Dec. 12, Gov. Jared Polis appointed Gypsum resident Inga Causey to the Eagle County Court bench. The court had a judgeship vacancy left by Rachel Olguin-Fresquez after her move from the county court to the 5th Judicial District Court. Causey will assume the judgeship on Jan. 3 after she closes current practices.

Causey and two other finalists selected by the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission interviewed with Polis on Dec. 5. Causey said the rigid structure of the interviews was nerve-wracking.

“They ask you a series of 10 questions and they usually don’t give you any sort of indication of how you’re doing,” Causey said.

Prior to her appointment, Causey worked as the prosecuting attorney for Vail, as a municipal and substitute prosecutor for Avon, a magistrate judge for the 13th Judicial District, a deputy municipal judge for Minturn, an associate municipal judge for De Beque and as a partner at law firm Causey & Howard.

Previously, Causey also worked as a prosecutor for Basalt, a prosecutor for Minturn, a corporate counsel at Amware Logistics Services, an instructor at Colorado Mountain College, a legal advocate coordinator and in-house attorney at Bright Future Foundation, a corporate counsel at Traer Creek Development, a special advocate for the 5th Judicial District, an owner and partner at Dunn & Causey law firm, and an associate attorney at Dunn & Abplanalp.

Causey attended the University of Colorado Boulder, where she received her bachelor’s degree in 1994, and attended Tulane University School of Law, earning her juris doctor in 1999.

Looking forward to her career on the Eagle County Court bench, Causey said she will be able to serve the community she has lived in for over 20 years in a fashion she never has before but has always worked toward.

“I think the county court is really a people’s court,” Causey said. “It’s really a court that is going to spend a lot of time with parties, not just litigants, not just practitioners.”

Whether it’s within the civil arena or it’s helping individuals maintain sobriety or mental health treatment or working on other things that get people into the courts, Causey said she’s eager to help people resolve their problems.

“I’m thankful to be appointed because it’s something that I’ve been working toward for a very long time,” Causey said. “I have been serving this community for a long time in a number of different capacities. I care about Eagle County. I care about the people in Eagle County. I have worked very hard over the years to help our community members and elevate our community and I just want to continue to be able to do that in this position.”