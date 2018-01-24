Buy tickets to hear longevity expert speak in Vail on the secrets to a long life
January 24, 2018
If you go …
What: The Longevity Project, featuring speaker Tony Buettner.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 28; doors open at 5 p.m.
Where: Vail Mountain School, 3000 Booth Falls Road, Vail.
Cost: $20.
More information: Buy tickets here.
Why do Eagle County and other prosperous Colorado mountain counties have the highest life expectancy in the country? Speaker Tony Buettner, with the Blue Zones Project, will provide science-based answers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, during the Vail Daily’s “The Longevity Project” event at Vail Mountain School in Vail. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available now.
To find the path to long life and health, the Blue Zones team study the world’s “Blue Zones,” communities whose elders live with vim and vigor to record-setting age. In Buettner’s talk, he will share the nine common diet and lifestyle habits that keep them spry past age 100. What should you be doing to live a longer life? Buettner debunks the most common myths and offers a science-backed blueprint for the average American to live another 12 quality years.
Buettner is the senior vice president of business development at Blue Zones, a Minnesota-based team that puts the research of National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner into action in communities across the country. Dan Buettner is the New York Times best-selling author of The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest, Thrive: Finding Happiness the Blue Zones Way and The Blue Zones Solution.
