Open for Business: Paderewski Fine Art

Name of business: Paderewski Fine Art

Physical address: 158 Beaver Creek Plaza, Suite C-11, Beaver Creek, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-949-6036

Email address: info@paderewskifineart.com

Website: sportsmansgallery.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Fine art and art consultation

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We continue to serve our clients remotely during these unprecedented times. If you are looking to acquire new works of art for your home or office, we can help with digital mock-ups, on-approval viewings, and more. Contact us via email or call us to learn more.

How can the community support you?

We have officially opened our doors for the summer! Stop into the gallery if you are planning a visit to Beaver Creek Village this summer. Not in the area? Sign up for our mailing list to receive information on our weekly specials on fabulous works of art.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Reach us via email or visit our Facebook and Instagram accounts.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We continue to follow guidelines recommended by the CDC such as wearing masks, maintaining six-feet of distance and regular cleanings to keep guests safe in the gallery.