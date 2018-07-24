Vail’s Best Mountainside Location: Ski-in, wooded property located on Forest Road

Editor's note: This article first appeared in Vail Valley HOME magazine, now on newsstands everywhere.

It is an exceptional occasion when a slope-side home becomes available — there are only a finite number of ski-access homes existing. But when an exquisite slope-side home is also nestled on a beautifully wooded site that provides all-embracing privacy — that is a unique find!

Vail's 416 Forest Road is located directly off the Born Free ski run and a private skiway takes skiers directly to the backyard of this spectacular home. This is one of the reasons the term "location, location, location" was decreed — it simply cannot be recreated – and this home and location have it all. To substantiate this assessment, this is the handpicked site upon which one of the first investors of Vail chose to build their estate.

As you and your family bask in private views of the great outdoors from your expansive windows, or your secluded outdoor living space, it's difficult to believe you are only steps away from the magic that is Vail. All of the amenities, events and activities that make Vail one of the most sought-after resort areas in the world make this the impeccable location from which to create an inimitable lifestyle.

The outdoor elements are the fundamentals that help separate this beautiful home into the truly rare treasure category. To complement the ski and village access, the large heat-melted stone patio with welcoming stone-encased hot tub makes this the perfect place to relax between or after activities. It is the impeccable venue from which to entertain. Enfolded by the pine trees and aspens, and complemented by lovely perennial gardens, it makes this special arena a real crowd-pleaser.

The home is of "classic mountain" design — stone exterior, clean interior lines, vaulted ceilings and dramatic woodburning stone fireplace.

For convenience there is an elevator to all levels of the home, your own in-home gondola, and the interior hand-painted murals add the excitement and nostalgia of Vail's ski runs and make this a home uniquely designed for all who love Vail.

There is privacy offered indoors as well as that reflected in the outdoor space. An elegant separation of space for guests: five bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms, provide not only privacy but convenience for all enjoying this home's experience.

An oversized two-car garage with a staging area for skis, boards and bikes completes this home's appeal and makes this a home beyond compare.

If you're looking for that special home in an inimitable location that will serve as a launching pad for a lifestyle that truly reflects the captivating charm of mountain living, take a look at 416 Forest Road.

It is difficult to match the magic that 416 Forest Road will bring to your life!

For additional information and your personal showing contact Ellyn Courtois at 970.331.8232 or ecourtois@slifer.net.