I-70 eastbound closed due to wreck in Glenwood Canyon

Eastbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is currently closed due to a crash 9 miles east of Glenwood Springs. An hour to 2-hour closure was expected, according to emergency officials.

According to cotrip.org and Garfield County emergency alerts, Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 at Exit 116 (main Glenwood exit) to all eastbound traffic.

Westbound traffic is still moving.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.