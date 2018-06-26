1 down, 2 go in Vail Farmers’ Market Farm to Table Dinner series (photos)

The Vail Farmers' Market Farm to Table Dinners feature seasonal and local ingredients, local chefs and complementing wine and beer.

The first Farm to Table Dinner was June 22 on the streets of East Meadow Drive under sunny skies. There are two more dinners remaining, July 20 and Aug. 24.

The early-bird pricing of $115 ends on July 15, and then tickets will be $145. For children 14 and younger, tickets are $45. For more information, visit http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com.

Here's a look at the menu from the first Farm to Table Dinner.

Appetizer: Grazing Platter by Pamela Davis, owner of

The Grazing Fox

Amuse-bouche: Fresh Cherry Italian Ice by Riley Romanin, executive chef & owner of Hooked & Revolution

Entree: Mountain View Farms Suckling Porchetta by Chef Riley Romanin, executive chef & owner of Hooked & Revolution

Sides: Cattail shoots and apricot dressing; Focaccia made with heirloom tomatoes, lamb nduja, basil, and roasted garlic; Blue potato, quinoa, kale, and quail egg salad; Beet & Jumpin' Good Goat Cobbler by chef Chris Benson and Romanin.

Dessert: Cardamom poached peaches with wildflower honey mousse, pistachio financier, and bing cherry by Chef Anne Armstrong, of Vail Resorts.

Wine: Saintsbury Wine.