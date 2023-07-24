1 person missing, another rescued after incident on Colorado River

One person is missing on the Colorado River following an incident on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office .

The sheriff’s office reports that first responders were told 10-15 people were in the water near mile marker six on Colorado River Road trying to help someone out of the river. Upon arriving, first responders learned one male was pulled from the water and resuscitated and brought to a hospital.

However, a second person was carried downstream.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Vail Mountain Rescue, Gypsum Fire Protection District and the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District are continuing to search for the missing person near mile marker 6 on the Colorado River Road on Monday morning.

The missing person was last seen in the river around 4 p.m. on Sunday wearing blue shorts, shoes and no shirt.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Additional agencies involved in the response included the Vail Public Safety Communications Center and Eagle County Paramedic Services.

This story will be updated.