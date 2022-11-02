10 Colorado communities support lawsuit to block Utah oil trains along Colorado River

Kayakers paddle the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon in September 2022 as a freight train passes through the canyon. Ten Colorado communities have joined a legal effort to block trains carrying Uinta Basin waxy crude oil through the canyon.

Jason Blevins/The Colorado Sun

Ten Colorado communities along both dormant and active railroad tracks are asking a federal court to include their arguments in an appeal to block plans for increased crude oil train traffic from Utah traversing the state.

When the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 approved plans for a new 88-mile stretch of railroad in Utah that would connect Uinta Basin oil fields with the national rail network, the federal agency used a “fatally flawed” environmental analysis. That’s the argument raised by the 10 Colorado communities along railroad tracks between Utah and Denver in a plea to join Eagle County and environmental groups appealing the board’s approval of the Uinta Basin Railway in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

The flaws in the board’s analysis, the communities argue, are the dismissal of risks of derailment, wildfire, and impacts to tourism and transportation along the rail corridor outside of Utah as simply “downline” effects “beyond the board’s control.” In the “friend of the court” brief filed Friday in the federal court , the communities seek permission to be included in the appeal.

The board’s Final Environmental Impact Statement focused mostly on the impacts of the new railroad in Utah and limited its review of impacts outside of Utah to noise, air quality and road safety. It did not consider the increased threat of derailment for trains with at least 110 cars, each weighing 143 tons, in steep terrain and narrow canyons along the Colorado River. The board also concluded “the downline wildfire impact of the proposed rail line would not be significant,” because the area along the downline segments through Colorado “consists of very, low, low, nonburnable habitat classes.”

“These justifications never even leave the station,” reads the brief, which points to the August 2020 spark in Glenwood Canyon that started the 32,631-acre Grizzly Creek fire . The fire “caused massive economic damage and put lives in danger — ignited from a single source that did not involve highly flammable oil.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes called minimizing the wildfire risk along Colorado railroads a “glaring inadequacy … which completely ignores real-world evidence.”

Read more via the Colorado Sun .

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com .