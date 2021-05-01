1,000 volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up trash from Vail-area highways

John Packer grabs a plastic bag Saturday near Wolcott during the Eagle River Watershed Council Community Pride Highway Cleanup. Packer is the owner of Fly Fishing Outfitters and said their group participates every year and plays a game to find the most common beer bottle or can.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

About 1,000 volunteers turned out to clean the highways of Eagle County on Saturday in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s Community Pride Highway Cleanup.

It’s an annual event, but last year was canceled amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus, and the trash continued accumulating.

This year, Holly Loff with the Watershed Council was able to participate in her first highway cleanup, as she’s usually busy organizing the after-party. Loff said she had people approaching her in the grocery store, asking when and if the cleanup was taking place.

“Everyone was driving down the road, seeing massive amounts of trash, and it was driving everyone crazy,” Loff said. “People were stopping me weeks ago saying, ‘Can I pick up some trash bags and start now?'”

In hindsight, a head start might have been a good idea. Groups were moving slow as a result of the increased amount of trash. Loff said people were having trouble getting past the large objects to reach the level of small plastic shards and other micro debris.

“I had a team of 20 people who worked really hard for three hours and we still didn’t get it all,” Loff said. “I think there’s probably some sections we need to go back and hit again.”

Alex Clarke removes trash during the annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup on Saturday along U.S. Highway 6 and the Eagle River near Wolcott. Waste experts say much of the trash that is not removed from the highway ends up in the river.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Eagle River Watershed Council’s annual river cleanup in September could be a good time for volunteers to re-evaluate the status of the roads, Loff said, and the group might have to take a look at incorporating certain sections of roadway into the river cleanup if enough volunteers turn out.

“You can look over and see the river from where you’re cleaning up,” Loff said, of many roads in the area, saying the need to eliminate plastics from these areas is especially important. “A lot of trash from the road will end up in the river.”

The community barbecue which traditionally accompanies the highway cleanup was canceled this year, something organizers say is certain to follow in the years to come. Nevertheless, volunteers turned out in droves, Loff said.

“I find it uplifting to know our community notices the massive amount of trash on the highways, and doesn’t just accept it as ‘highways are dirty,’ and people give up their time to get out there and clean it up, particularly in a year when it’s really nasty,” Loff said. “I’m sure people could have chose to do something else with their Saturday, but they chose to clean up our highways, and I find that to be inspiring.”