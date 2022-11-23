10th Mountain Chapter will join volunteers for annual Wreaths Across America effort

Wreaths are laid across veterans’ graves during the Wreaths Across America effort Saturday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The 10th Mountain Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating locations Minturn Riverview Cemetery, Sunset View Cemetery in Eagle, Cedar Hills Memorial Cemetery in Gypsum, Vail Memorial Park in East Vail, Greenwood Cemetery in Red Cliff, McCoy Cemetery in McCoy and Freedom Park in Edwards as part of the national organization’s Sponsorship Program. This is the third year that the10th Mountain Chapter will participate in the national program whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The goal for the 10th Mountain Chapter is to support efforts that help unify our community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the 400 veterans laid to rest at all of our seven Eagle County cemeteries with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time and effort nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, the executive director of Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve, and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support the 10th Mountain Chapter’s efforts are invited to visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/CO0199 to learn more. The last day to sponsor a wreath for the 2022 ceremonies will be Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29. There are still 177 wreaths needed to meet this year’s goal. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15 and for every two-wreath sponsorships sold, a third wreath will be provided to our local cemeteries as part of a special sponsorship group program option available through the national program. After that date, all donations will be added to next year’s total.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Minturn Riverview Cemetery, Sunset View Cemetery and Cedar Hills Memorial Cemetery. Volunteers will be placing ceremonial wreaths at the other four locations prior toWAA Day. If you want to help with those placements, contact Ricki Shaw Sherlin at 10thMountainDAR@gmail.com . This is a free, nonpolitical, community event open to all people.

