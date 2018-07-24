141 staff members, 28 offices, but no estimated cost yet for Eagle County’s firefighting effort

Eagle County government has put a significant effort into fighting the Lake Christine Fire so far, with no end in sight.

The county estimated that 141 individual staff members from 28 offices and departments had put hours into the effort from the afternoon the fire broke out Tuesday, July 3, through Wednesday, July 18.

The effort went right to the top. The three Eagle County commissioners have spent considerable time in the Roaring Fork Valley, particularly early in the incident when neighborhoods were threatened.

Other efforts have ranged from wildfire mitigation assessments on properties to the GIS department helping prepare maps showing the locations of drainages susceptible to flash flooding.

The figure doesn't include the monumental effort undertaken by the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, which played a huge role in evacuating neighborhoods, patrolling while the fire danger was great and now monitoring roads in Missouri Heights and Fryingpan Valley to keep gawkers out.

Sheriff James Van Beek said early in the incident that he had more than 20 officers and administrative personnel involved in the effort each shift.

The county also handed over use of its office building in the Roaring Fork Valley as the first command post for the initial federal incident command team. The grounds of the office building and community center were used for everything from pitching tents where firefighters slept to news conferences by Colo. Gov. John Hickenlooper and other elected officials.

No estimate is yet available on how much money Eagle County has spent to date on the firefighting effort.