1st annual Grateful Gobble Grab-n-Go to provide 200 free Thanksgiving meals

(Special to the Daily)



For the first-ever Grateful Gobble Grab-n-Go, Main Street Grill, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and Beck Building Company are teaming up to provide 200 free Thanksgiving meals to-go on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Main Street Grill in Edwards. Preference will be given to Vail Valley locals who have been impacted directly from the impacts of COVID-19. These meals will be on a first-come, first-reserve basis and be capped at 200.

Nikki Heiden, Main Street Grill owner, recently volunteered at the Vail Valley Salvation Army and was made aware of just how much need there is this year and was inspired to provide cooked meals for those who didn’t have the means to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. So, she and husband Chris put their heads together and decided to do something even more special this year. Her next call was to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

“Thanksgiving is about embracing gratitude and a full belly, and our three organizations want to give back to the community we are so incredibly grateful for,” said Brooke Skjonsby, VVCF executive director. “Whether you are suffering from a medical crisis, out of work due to the pandemic, or simply grappling with the new reality in which we are living, we are all in this together.”

All Eagle County public health orders will be strictly enforced when picking up meals. Masks are required and those picking up will be greeted at the side front entrance to the building near the patio while remaining outside. Main Street Grill will be closed to all regular dine-in and to-go service on Thanksgiving Day.

To reserve your meal, email brooke@vvcf.org with the number of people in your family and what time you would like to pick-up your boxed meal(s) between 3 and 5 p.m.