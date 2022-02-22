2.22.22 2:22 tutu party enjoys 2 inches of fresh snow on Vail Mountain

A tutu party celebrates the Feb. 22, 2022 date on Tuesday near the top of Chair 2 on Vail Mountain.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Two Tuesdays ago, Eagle County resident Jay Pepitone was made aware of an interesting fact.

“In two Tuesdays from now, it’s going to be two twenty-two, twenty-two,” he said, in reference to the numerical date of Feb. 22, 2022.

“My very next thought was tutus,” Pepitone said.

A gathering was set for Vail Mountain at the deck near the top of Chair 2 at 2:22 p.m., and everyone was encouraged to wear tutus.

“When the twos align, portals open,” Pepitone said.

Vail recorded 2 inches of fresh snow on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Screen grab/Vail.com

When the fateful Tuesday arrived, skiers awoke to exactly 2 inches of new snow on Vail’s mid mountain snowstake, solidifying a new snow total of 2 inches on Feb. 22, 2022 in Vail Mountain’s archives.

The snow stake was cleared at 5 a.m., and throughout the day, another 2 inches of snow fell.

When the crowd gathered at the top of Chair 2, the event doubled as a celebration of two birthdays, locals John Martin and Trexler Hirn.

Hirn was born in Vail Valley Medical Center.

“Twenty-six years ago my wonderful mother gave birth to me at the bottom of this hill,” Hirn said.

Tutus are worn over ski pants as snow falls at a tutu party on Vail Mountain Tuesday in Vail.

Chris Dillmann

Hirn’s mother, Anne Hirn, joined in the tutu celebration on Tuesday, and shared the story of Trexler’s birth, saying both Vail Pass and Dowd Junction were closed due to inclement weather.

“So everyone, after they were done, was like ‘What do we do? Well we heard Anne’s having a baby, let’s go say hi to the baby,'” Hirn said. “So there were 30 people in the delivery room in ski boots, hanging out.”

Tuesday’s gathering was about the same size. At one point there was exactly 22 people in attendance, and as Pepitone said, portals were opening.

Two dozen tutu-wearing skiers and snowboarders gather on Steady’s Deck in an event that doubled as a birthday party for two locals and a celebration of the Feb. 22, 2022 date.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

One such portal existed between Pepitone and Hirn.

“We met each other a long time ago at ski school, I think this is the closest we’ve ever been to really bonding, right now at this moment,” Pepitone said.

The two were enjoying laps in the fresh snow, but only in one area of the mountain.

“I think this is the only time I can say I lapped Chair 2 all day,” Hirn said.