2 performances left in Philadelphia Orchestra’s residency at Bravo! Vail

The Philadelphia Orchestra performs with Augustin Hadelich on Friday, July 13, at 6 p.m. The finale performance of The Philadelphia Orchestra, with pianist Daniil Trifonov, will be Saturday, July 14, at 6 p.m. Both performances will be held at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. For more information, visit http://www.bravovail.org .

VAIL — On Wednesday night, July 11, a large gathering of people congregated outside the gates of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater — chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets in hand. As soon as the gates opened, the crowd streamed into the venue to get first pick of lawn seats for The Philadelphia Orchestra's sunset performance.

Bravo! Vail attendees, new and old, are enjoying the longtime festival regulars 2018 residency, wrapping up soon.

The Philadelphia Orchestra concludes its 2018 residency in Vail with two performances, featuring masters of classical music interpreted by young, all-star musicians.

An Old Violin

On Friday, July 13, the Orchestra performs Mozart, Barber and Brahms. Assistant director Kensho Watanabe guides this performance in his second season with the Orchestra — a protege of the orchestra's acclaimed music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

Musical America's 2018 Instrumentalist of the Year, Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich lends his talents to Barber's Violin Concerto.

Hadelich will perform on a 1723 ex-Kiesewetter Stradivarius violin, crafted by one of the world's most renowned instrument makers.

He notes in Strings Magazine: "Many famous old violins were treated rather roughly in the 19th and first half of the 20th century because there was not yet this awareness of how precious they are and because of the much more difficult travel conditions in those times. Luckily, the ex-Kiesewetter was never played by one of the great soloists of the old guard, and this may be one reason why it is in such good shape. Only recently has the ex-Kiesewetter Strad been touring around the world, but of course in a modern, sturdy case and in the safety of a modern airplane — not on ships or on horseback."

Closing Night

Colorado Public Radio flagged The Philadelphia Orchestra's finale on Saturday, July 14, as a highlight of Bravo! Vail's 2018 season. The concert features Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov in homage to his legendary idol Rachmaninoff in a performance of the composer's Piano Concerto No. 1.

Bravo! Vail patrons will remember Trifonov's debut during the 2017 season, when he filled in at the last minute for violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos with the New York Philharmonic.

Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 1 is the high-spirited heart of an enchanting program filled with mythological romance and fairy-tale charms, featuring Bedrich Smetana's Overture to The Bartered Bride, selections from Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, and Wagner's Overture to Tannhauser.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.bravovail.org.

