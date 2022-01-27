200 acres of Eagle’s Haymeadow development may be preserved as open space

The Haymeadow property in spring, as seen from the nearby Soleil neighborhood.

Bud Bartnik/Courtesy photo

Another 200 acres of land in Eagle’s Brush Creek Valley could be conserved for local elk and responsible nature lovers, protected from future development.

The 200 acres is currently owned by Abrika Properties, LLC, the company behind the Haymeadow development which aims to construct 837 homes in the area just east of the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

The developers have big plans to develop multiple neighborhoods of affordable, multi-family housing on that side of the property that was purchased back in 2014.

On the other side of the property owned by the Haymeadow developers lies a large swath of open land that is adjacent to other protected lands owned by Eagle County. In the middle of this open space lies a parcel of land with a structure known as the “Haymeadow Cabin,” according to planning documents submitted to the town of Eagle.

Initially, developers were planning on renovating this cabin to host weddings and other special events and were on deadline to submit a development permit to the town further detailing these plans.

However, Brandon Cohen, the president of Abrika Properties, recently submitted a letter to the town asking for an extension on this deadline as the company is now considering selling the land to The Conservation Fund and needs more time to flesh out a deal.

An overview of the Haymeadow planned unit development presented last spring outlines areas set aside for residential development as well as land highlighted in the upper right-hand corner set aside for trailhead parking and a “wildlife corridor.” Developers recently announced that they are considering selling 200 acres of land to The Conservation Fund for environmental preservation.

Town of Eagle/Courtesy photo

If the deal goes through, the use of the Haymeadow Cabin as an event space — and the traffic through the area that it would inevitably create — would not be allowed.

“While we still believe the renovation and use of the cabin as a special events center would be of great value to the community and Haymeadow, it was made clear to us that to pursue a conservation easement on the back 200 acres, we would need to forgo that use,” Cohen wrote in his letter to the town.

The request for an extension on the deadline from May 25 to Sept. 25 was unanimously approved in a Tuesday meeting of the Eagle Town Council.

The potential sale of the 200 acres to The Conservation Fund — a nonprofit that buys up land for the purpose of environmental preservation — is still in the very early stages of negotiations, Eagle County Attorney Bryan Treu said Wednesday.

“The Conservation Fund anticipates that it will not be able to close on the acquisition until June,” Cohen wrote in his letter.

Representatives of The Conservation Fund recently came before the Eagle County Board of Commissioners to brief them on the potential sale as the county may play a role in preserving the land later down the line if the acquisition goes through, Treu said.

“We have a great working relationship with them,” he said. “We’ve protected a lot of properties with them including most of the Brush Creek Valley they’ve been involved with one way or the other.”

If Eagle County ends up purchasing the land from The Conservation Fund, which it has done with other land preserved in the Brush Creek Valley, the county would likely work with a local land trust like Eagle Valley Land Trust to place an easement on the property.

If this were to happen, Eagle County would own the land, but a land trust would own the easement, preventing future elected officials from selling the land for development, Treu said.

The county would also implement a “management plan” for how the preserved land could and could not be used, Treu said.

The county would likely maintain the land as an area for cattle ranching and would allow responsible users like hikers and mountain bikers to continue using trails on the property, which include the “extra-credit loop” of the Haymaker Trail, Treu said.

“If we ended up buying it, we would tie it into the ranch, which would include irrigation, cattle, that kind of stuff,” he said. “We have a lot of our ranch activities happening out there as it is, so it would preserve it as it is now versus a developed subdivision.”

Placing an easement on the property, along with a management plan, would also protect the land as a safe place for elk herds that frequent the area. But this kind of planning is still far on the horizon as the land has yet to be acquired by The Conservation Fund, he said.

“We anticipate it being similar, in the future, to the other open space parcels of the Brush Creek Valley,” Treu said. “At least, that’s our hope.”

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com