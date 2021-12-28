2018 Glenwood Springs murder case inches toward late February trial

A trial in the first-degree murder case against Trevor Torreyson is on track to commence Feb. 23, 2022, as scheduled, though the defendant said he is still have trouble taking care of some evidentiary and other pre-trial matters first due to his incarceration.

Torreyson, 46, stands accused of beating Keith Wayne to death on June 20, 2018, during what police investigators said was a night of heavy drinking involving the two homeless men in a small private park area off Storm King Road in West Glenwood.

Torreyson has remained in the Garfield County Jail on $1 million bond since his arrest the day after the incident at his nearby camp between Interstate 70 and the Colorado River in West Glenwood.

He is representing himself in the case with only minimal advisory counsel, after taking on his own defense in September 2020 after disagreements with prior appointed defense attorneys.

Torreyson appeared via the videoconference application Webex from the jail before Garfield District Judge James Boyd on Tuesday for a review hearing ahead of the scheduled trial. He indicated he is still having problems getting paperwork filed with the court, including motions seeking disclosure of evidence and requesting followup on some matters.

District Attorney Jefferson Cheney said during the hearing that his office has made all of its discovery available. He offered to assist in getting additional information to Torreyson, but he and Judge Boyd said that will need to be put in writing in the way of a formal motions from Torreyson.

“This is of course an extremely serious case, and I’m ready to try to respond appropriately where I can,” Boyd said. “Sitting here trying to brainstorm it is not going to accomplish that.”

Wayne, who was 56 at the time of the incident, was found dead the night of June 20, 2018 near several car dealerships in West Glenwood off of Storm King Road, with wounds on his left temple consistent with blunt force trauma.

The first officers on the scene found dry blood boot tracks on the concrete, leading west from the scene. When police arrested Torreyson at his camp the next day, he allegedly had blood on his boots, pants, shirt and arms, according to court documents

Police initially identified Torreyson as the primary suspect because of a bandana officers found at the scene under Wayne’s body, which officers recognized from previous contacts with Torreyson.

A pre-trial readiness conference is slated for Jan. 11, at which some of the concerns brought up by Torreyson on Tuesday are to be addressed. A jury trial is scheduled for two weeks in late February and early March.

