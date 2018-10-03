2018 Snowsports Hall of Fame: Vail’s Chris Anthony has had a fulfilling career on and off the slopes

VAIL — One of the most important annual celebrations of the state's snowsports industry, the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Induction Gala — held this year in Vail on Saturday, Oct. 6 — is a unique opportunity to meet, mix and mingle with the men and women who have shaped the Colorado ski and snowboard industry. Thanks to the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame, the Vail Daily is publishing profiles of all of this year's hall of fame inductees.

Chris Anthony

Professional skier Chris Anthony shatters all preconceived notions of an occupation, typically spending more days on the mountain than off each year and regularly tackling sheer drop-offs, untracked power and remote mountaintops. A graduate of the University of Colorado, Anthony has spent more than 28 years traveling as a member of the Warren Miller film team as both an athlete and host of the nationally acclaimed film tour.

But Vail's Anthony is also a true renaissance man. During the course of his career, Chris has freelanced for several publications, co-authored a guidebook, commissioned and wrote a screenplay and hosted and produced several television and film projects, including the acclaimed 10th Mountain Division documentary "Climb to Glory."

Anthony has spent more than half of his life working with Warren Miller Entertainment, constantly taking risks in his career, pushing the limits of what's possible on skis. Some of his adventures end up in films, but most don't. He was never an employee, so he must do whatever he can to continue to provide value to the company.

But with all of his accomplishments, it is outside the media arena where Anthony has made his most valuable contributions to Colorado and the state's ski industry. He has volunteered thousands of hours for a number of nonprofit organizations, raising more than $1 million on their behalf, prior to building his own youth outreach project.

Recommended Stories For You

In 2013, Anthony was inspired by a mentor to create a nonprofit foundation to honor his desire to impact youth. Since the creation of the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative project, he has been able to take the organization to the next level by introducing youth to skiing and the great outdoors, while providing a unique angle to approaching academics.

More recently, Anthony expanded his youth project back into the state's mountain communities by underwriting a Snow Science education curriculum for youth, a much-needed program in areas where students are playing in a winter environment.

Anthony has not experienced a normal life. Luckily for him, the door to this journey opened with his parents putting him on skis as a child. Since that day, he has tried to figure out how to keep it going while continuing to give back to his sport and his state through youth education and outreach. Some days, that's more challenging than skiing off cliffs.