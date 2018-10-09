2018 Town of Avon Community Survey results now available online

AVON — The results of the 2018 Town of Avon Community Survey are now available at http://www.avon.org/communitysurvey. Probolsky Research, a firm that specializes in municipal government opinion research, administered the survey.

The survey covered questions regarding general sentiment about the direction the town is heading, as well as specific questions about the quality of town services. Outcomes are expected to be valuable for strategic planning, community and economic development, public education and budgeting purposes.

Probolsky Research used a multi-mode methodology, conducting the survey online and via telephone. Interviews were conducted with respondents on both landline and mobile phones and were offered in English and Spanish languages. For the online survey phase, Probolsky Research invited participation via email and a postcard mailed twice to all Town residents.

Security measures precluded individuals from completing the survey more than once and allowed only the designated resident to complete the survey. Online respondents were able to use their computer, tablet or smart phone to participate.

For more information, visit http://www.avon.org/communitysurvey or contact Preston Neill, deputy town manager, at pneill@avon.org or 970-748-4404.