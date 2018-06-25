2018 Town of Avon Community Survey underway; participate via phone, online

AVON — Fielding for the 2018 Town of Avon Community Survey has begun. The town selected Probolsky Research, a firm that specializes in municipal government opinion research, to develop and conduct a community survey this summer.

The survey is being conducted in order to gauge citizen and business opinions regarding services, activities and direction of the town. The survey includes, but is not limited to, questions related to the quality of current town services, the direction of the town, special events, workforce housing and the best methods to distribute town government information.

Town leaders want to hear from the community on these and other issues and strongly encourage the public to participate in the survey. Probolsky Research will be using a multi-mode methodology, conducting the survey fielding via telephone and online. For surveys conducted over the telephone, Probolsky Research will contact respondents on their landlines and mobile phones.

Probolsky Research will initiate all interviewing calls with live United States-based interviewers in English and switch to Spanish only upon request or when a clear language communication issue presents itself.

For the online survey option, participants may choose his or her preferred language at the onset of the online survey experience. The online polling platform will allow respondents to complete the survey from any device: computer, tablet or mobile phone.

The results of the survey will be presented to the Avon Town Council on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and a final report will be available on Friday, Aug. 24. Outcomes are expected to be valuable for strategic planning, community and economic development, public education and budgeting purposes.