2020 Vail Cup begins on Sunday

The Vail Cup kicks off on Sunday. The event is open to aspiring racers born in 2004 or after.

The 2020 Steadman Clinic Vail Cup presented by Alpine Bank returns Sunday with Lil’ Big Mountain and giant-slalom racing on Vail Mountain. This is the first installment of the four-part Vail Cup series.

The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup is a free community event organized by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) for skiers and snowboarders born in 2004 and younger. There is no cost to participate, and an SSCV membership is not required. Buddy Werner, BEVO, DEVO and independents are all welcome. Participants should be at a minimum comfortable skiing or snowboarding a blue run, but no competition experience is necessary.

“The Vail Cup is a tremendous opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate ski and snowboard competition in a fun, welcoming environment,” said SSCV executive director Kirk Dwyer. “The series is designed to introduce young athletes to a variety of competitive disciplines with the hope that they may discover something they are truly passionate about.”

In 1963, the newly formed Ski Club Vail hosted its first Rocky Mountain Ski Association race, and from that, the Vail Cup was born. More than 50 years later, the Vail Cup was reimagined as a children’s competition series encompassing many of the programs offered by SSCV.

After this Sunday’s Lil’ Big Mountain and GS competitions, the series rolls on with mogul and giant-slalom competitions on Jan. 19, slopestyle and halfpipe on Feb. 8, and the GS finale on March 8.

Daily awards take place one hour after the conclusion of each day’s competition with season-long awards given out at the finale on March 8.

All participants must provide their own lift ticket or season pass

For more information or to register in advance, visit http://www.VailCup.com. Online registration will close at 2 p.m. the day before each event. Bib pick-up will take place at the SSCV Clubhouse from 8 to 9 a.m. prior to each day’s events. Day-of registration is also available during the 8 a.m. hour, but online registration is encouraged to speed up the process. Drop-off will be available at the SSCV Clubhouse with active loading and unloading only — no parking.