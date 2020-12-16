2021 marks the 10th anniversary of Pink Vail, and also its last

Pink Vail, started in 2010 to raise money for patients at Vail Health’s Shaw Cancer Center, will host an event for the 2021 season, but its 10th run will also be its last.

“The decision to make this the last year of Pink Vail was not an easy one to make. While Pink Vail will look different this year because of the ongoing presence of COVID-19, we are excited to share the undeniable Pink Vail spirit during this 10th anniversary event,” organizers wrote in an email to participants.

The final Pink Vail will be hosted from March 26-28, 2021.

Pink Vail, first held in 2010, will celebrate its 10th and final year of raising money for the Shaw Cancer Center in 2021.

Chris Dillman

This year’s event won’t take place like it traditionally does, with riders all gathering in costume at Vail. Participants are encouraged to pick one of the three days to ski at their local mountain — so out-of-town skiers can still help raise money from home — or go for a hike, snowshoe or walk. Fundraising efforts from this year’s canceled event are still logged online and will roll over to this year. Sponsors will still be giving out prizes.

Since its inception, skiers and snowboarders have rallied together in teams and flamboyant costumes to raise money for local cancer patients and commemorate loved ones who have battled or died from the disease. Over the years, Pink Vail has raised more than $5 million for the Shaw Cancer Center, whose patients recieve complimentary care.

“We are proud of the incredible growth the event has experienced during the past decade, well beyond what we had envisioned,” organizers wrote.

For more details about this year’s event, visit http://www.pinkvail.com.