2022 Beaver Creek Blast youth mountain bike race results
Race was originally scheduled for June 20, but was postponed due to weather
Beginner Girls 8-10
Place/Name/Time
- Mia Parks 0:14:35
- Isabella Ríos Ramos 0:22:05
Beginner Boys 8-10
Place/Name/Time
- Leo Lowery 0:10:22
- Oliver Delorey 0:10:43
- Patricio Mendez 0:11:28
- Crosby Stadler 0:11:59
- Ricardo Posadaa 0:18:59
Sport Boys 8-10
Place/Name/Time
- Bates Gorbold 0:21:34
- Michael Max Major 0:26:24
Beginner Girls 11-14
Place/Name/Time
- Ryann Brown 0:25:42
- Soli Leach 0:32:56
Beginner Boys 11-14
Place/Name/Time
- Brooks Bent 0:19:55
- Mattox Swanson 0:20:42
- Colin Kaneda 0:22:59
- Brennan Koenig 0:23:22
- Ryder Noakes 0:26:21
- Caleb Morris 0:26:56
- Calvin Swanson 0:35:03
Sport Girls 11-14
Place/Name/Time
- Hayden Mcguire 0:46:20
Sport Boys 11-14
Place/Name/Time
- Julian Ciszek 0:50:03
- Andrew Beresniewicz 0:52:41
