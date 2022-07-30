 2022 Beaver Creek Blast youth mountain bike race results | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

2022 Beaver Creek Blast youth mountain bike race results

Race was originally scheduled for June 20, but was postponed due to weather

News News |

  

The Beaver Creek Blast youth mountain bike race took place on July 27 after weather forced a rescheduling on the original July 20 race date.
Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Beginner Girls 8-10
Place/Name/Time

  1. Mia Parks 0:14:35
  2. Isabella Ríos Ramos 0:22:05

Beginner Boys 8-10
Place/Name/Time

  1. Leo Lowery 0:10:22
  2. Oliver Delorey 0:10:43
  3. Patricio Mendez 0:11:28
  4. Crosby Stadler 0:11:59
  5. Ricardo Posadaa 0:18:59

Sport Boys 8-10
Place/Name/Time

  1. Bates Gorbold 0:21:34
  2. Michael Max Major 0:26:24

Beginner Girls 11-14
Place/Name/Time

  1. Ryann Brown 0:25:42
  2. Soli Leach 0:32:56

Beginner Boys 11-14
Place/Name/Time

  1. Brooks Bent 0:19:55
  2. Mattox Swanson 0:20:42
  3. Colin Kaneda 0:22:59
  4. Brennan Koenig 0:23:22
  5. Ryder Noakes 0:26:21
  6. Caleb Morris 0:26:56
  7. Calvin Swanson 0:35:03

Sport Girls 11-14
Place/Name/Time

  1. Hayden Mcguire 0:46:20

Sport Boys 11-14
Place/Name/Time

  1. Julian Ciszek 0:50:03
  2. Andrew Beresniewicz 0:52:41

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism