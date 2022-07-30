2022 Dynafit Berry Picker results
Gray and Lincks take male and female overall titles
Female 0-19 (name/home/time/overall place)
Bayli McSpadden, Edwards 1:02:58 41
Chelsea Webber, Colorado Springs 1:05:00 45
Keely Hendricks, Vail 1:12:49 81
Tianna Bruce, Avon 1:13:01 82
Payton Fink, Topeka 1:15:35 92
Male 0-19 (name/home/time/overall)
Alex Current, Eagle 0:54:30 18 14
Grayson Fink, Topeka 1:00:40 35 17
Andrew Lombardi, Eagle 1:01:55 37 15
Tripp Roemer, Shreveport 1:02:20 38 16
Joaquin Acuna, Vail 1:03:04 42 17
Christopher Miller, Littleton 1:08:35 59 18
Andrew Weiland, Evergreen 1:11:52 75 17
Zachary Weiland, Evergreen 1:11:53 76 19
Grayer Sheronas, Downingtown 1:15:39 94 11
Oliver Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:15:43 97 19
Ethan Current, Eagle 1:20:39 114 11
Clayton Fink, Topeka 1:27:46 133 12
Kendall Noble, Edwards 1:42:24 148 19
Sawyer Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:49:03 152 16
James Spry, Glenwood Springs 1:49:03 153 14
Female 20-29 (name/home/time/overall)
Janelle Lincks, Thornton 0:48:14 11
Anna Shults, Boulder 0:56:09 23
Zoe Snow, Denver 0:56:40 26
Cara Dunkelman, Edwards 1:04:45 44
Hannah Hardenbergh, Edwards 1:07:33 56
Emily Haelen, Avon 1:09:40 63
Rachel Ferris, Denver 1:12:19 78
Tania Loera, Avon 1:12:39 80
Natalie Platt, Boulder 1:18:20 102
Katie Hawley, Vail 1:19:28 107
Victoria García Lecuona, Edwards 1:20:37 113
Molly Holmes, Vail 1:21:06 117
Ingrid Mongenas, Eagle 1:23:57 124
Isabelle Zafetti, Vail 1:58:35 158
Male 20-29 (name/home/time/overall)
Brian Hill, Denver 0:44:47 4
Marshall Graybill, Glenwood Springs 0:45:15 5
Richard Sanchez, Louisville 0:45:43 6
Callan Deline, Denver 0:46:13 8
Jason Macaluso, Vail 0:48:48 12
Franklin Reilly, Edwards 0:49:13 13
Parker McDonald, Vail 0:54:04 17
Kyle Johnson, Denver 0:54:36 19
Avery Smith, Vail 0:57:54 29
Calvin Seneker, Avon 0:59:10 32
Jackson Goodreau, Vail 1:06:18 49
Elijah Salazar, Vail 1:07:59 58
Grant Krick, Westminster 1:19:17 106
Zeke Smith, Vail 1:58:17 157
Peter Zafetti, Vail 1:58:35 159
Female 30-39 (name/home/time/overall)
Annie Bersagel, Oslo 0:51:41 15
Nicole Mericle, Boulder 0:53:43 16
Sarah Hochtl, Vail 0:55:08 20
Lenka Sterling, Edwards 0:56:53 28
Chase Rogowski, Vail 1:05:56 48
Kati Stark, Austin 1:10:33 69
Emily Kunkel, Avon 1:11:24 73
Alana Vaughn-Phillips, Evergreen 1:11:51 74
Ellen Stothard, Boulder 1:14:56 90
Maria Fernanda Castillo, Vail 1:19:03 105
Lindsey Anderson, Edwards 1:19:55 108
Katie Davies, Eagle 1:21:45 118
Kaylee Salazar, Denver 1:21:47 119
Lauryn Weaver, Gypsum 1:26:36 130
Kori Osina, Vail 1:29:06 135
Kellie Shaltes, Avon 1:37:37 145
Mary Egan, Vail 1:49:05 154
Male 30-39 (name/home/time/overall)
Joseph Gray, Colorado Springs 0:40:03 1
Øyvind Heiberg Sundby, Oslo 0:43:07 2
Joshua Smith, Vail 0:44:40 3
Brian Folts, Centennial 0:46:04 7
Matthew Ferris, Denver 0:55:20 21
Josiah Workman, Boulder 0:56:35 24
Steven Bacon, Boulder 0:56:48 27
Nick Vita, Boulder 0:58:24 30
Kevin Irish, Denver 1:02:28 39
Jay Zeschin, Denver 1:06:32 50
Blake Anneberg, Vail 1:06:37 51
Rodrigo Diez, Vail 1:06:48 52
Jose Rayek, Aventura 1:07:51 57
Kevan Kozlowski, Denver 1:09:44 64
Miles Gentry, Minturn 1:10:32 68
Joaquin Escobar, Edwards 1:12:31 79
Brian Armstrong, Avon 1:23:37 123
Female 40-49 (name/home/time/overall)
Lesley Paterson, San Diego 0:50:32 14 41
Megan Boord, Edwards 0:55:27 22 45
Patricia Nickel, Littleton 1:09:30 62 48
Shannon Schroeder, Crystal Lake 1:09:50 66 41
Lacy Jennings, Denver 1:10:49 71 46
Jillene Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:15:43 96 48
Lisa Zorn, Fraser 1:20:10 110 47
Amy Walde, Vail 1:25:11 126 44
Allison Lowrie, Vail 1:26:28 129 44
Betsy Schloss, Denver 1:27:45 132 47
Liesel Kirk-Fink, Topeka 1:27:53 134 41
Lauren Coggeshall, Hope Valley 1:29:26 136 42
Naomi Warner, Eagle 1:29:26 137 44
Marcette Gordon, Gypsum 1:35:31 143 47
Angela Rindels, Fraser 1:47:49 151 49
Rebecca McGrath, Denver 1:51:04 155 44
Male 40-49 (name/home/time/overall)
Chris Grauch, Nederland 0:46:23 9
Daniel Weiland, Eagle 0:47:23 10
William DesPortes, Edwards 0:56:39 25
Paul Bennett, Edwards 1:00:16 33
John Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:00:49 36
Jesus Salazar, Denver 1:03:20 43
Brian Ream, Louisville 1:05:14 46
William Bitner, Austin 1:05:25 47
Daniel Fis, Vail 1:07:27 55
Henry Schloss, Denver 1:10:54 72
Joe Shankland, Edwards 1:15:39 93
Matthew Sheronas, Downingtown 1:15:40 95
Chi McClean, Nashville 1:17:05 101
Jason Ahrens, Pueblo West 1:25:56 127
Rick Jay, Golden 1:32:54 142
Female 50-59 (name/home/time/overall)
Charlie Woodcock, Nederland 1:06:53 53
Petra Hartmann, Vail 1:09:15 61
Nancy Mires, Eagle 1:10:36 70
Suzie Enlow, Merritt Island 1:22:08 121
Stephanie Ward, Vail 1:24:12 125
Kris Maraney, Silverthorne 1:26:18 128
Allison Becker, Boulder 1:29:52 138
Carrie Larson, Gypsum 1:32:30 141
Paula Salazar, Colorado Springs 2:05:31 161
Angela Chambliss, Denver 2:22:28 163
Male 50-59 (name/home/time/overall)
James Webber, Colorado Springs 0:58:32 31
Bryan Mix, Denver 1:02:49 40
Reid Storch, Silverthorne 1:09:49 65
Ed Nickel, Highlands Ranch 1:09:51 67
David Weiland, Evergreen 1:13:24 83
Matt Johnson, Eagle 1:13:54 85
Kevin Anderson, Fraser 1:13:58 86
Kurt Besch, Vail 1:15:32 91
Leo Flynn, Vail 1:16:37 100
David Adelman, Edwards 1:18:21 103
Timothy Diana, Fort Collins 1:20:02 109
Michael Richey, Gypsum 1:20:52 115
David Reddel, Omaha 1:21:56 120
Tommy Enlow, Merritt Island 1:31:22 139
Rob Sebesta, Edwards 1:37:13 144
Rob Smith, Vail 1:58:36 160
Female 60-69 (name/home/time/overall)
Heidi Vosbeck, Glenwood Springs 1:09:04 60
Terri Sommer, Frisco 1:14:19 88
Sue Bardsley, Eagle 1:15:46 98
Nancy Buonanni, Breckenridge 1:15:50 99
Trina Richey, Gypsum 1:18:37 104
Sally Brooking, Marietta 1:22:10 122
Lisa Pelchat, Edwards 1:38:06 146
Jeanne Blatter, Silt 1:42:36 149
Wendy Miller, Greenwood Village 1:45:58 150
Male 60-69 (name/home/time/overall)
Paul Macaluso, Vail 1:00:36 34
Eddie Metro, Boulder 1:07:25 54
Bill Hintze, Fort Collins 1:11:53 77
Rick Young, Denver 1:13:50 84
Jesse Sommer, Frisco 1:14:10 87
Tom McGonagle, Edwards 1:14:26 89
Mark Stiebeling, Arvada 1:20:36 112
Tony Tapia, Denver 1:20:54 116
Bill Buonanni, Breckenridge 1:27:32 131
Robert Blum, Marietta 1:31:47 140
Female 70-79 (name/home/time/overall)
Helen McQueeney, Glenwood Springs 1:20:24 111
B.J. Smith, Eagle 1:56:41 156
Male 80+ (name/home/time/overall)
Helmut Linzbichler, Leadville 1:39:56 147 80
Marlin Smickley, Edwards 2:16:37 162 84
Bill Moyle, Lone Tree 2:24:07 164 83
Forest Service halts Vail Resorts’ new lift at Keystone due to unauthorized road construction
A new access road has been bulldozed through sensitive areas of Keystone Resort where minimal impacts were authorized by White River National Forest land managers.
See more