2022 Dynafit Vail trail running series continues with Arrowhead races

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Recreation District’s trail running race season continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 with the Dynafit Arrowhead Half-Marathon & 5K , presented by Howard Head Sports Medicine and the Arrowhead Metro District. It is the second year the event will be held at Arrowhead. The race is the sixth event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series .

The half-marathon, beginning and finishing at the base of Arrowhead, climbs over 3,000 feet, all while showcasing the stunning beautiful network of trails on Arrowhead and Beaver Creek Mountain. This breathtaking (literally and figuratively) course is a racer favorite.

The 5K is point-to-point, starting at Bachelor Gulch and finishing at Arrowhead. The three mile course is a 5K runner’s dream — incredible trails and minimal climbing with only 200 feet of elevation gain! This is a great 5K for all ages and abilities. Course maps can be viewed on the Vail Recreation District website.

Participants can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at Peak Performance in the Edwards Riverwalk.

Race day bib pickup and registration is available at Berry Creek Middle School from 6-6:45 a.m. (for the half marathon) and 6-7:45 a.m. (for the 5K). Online registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. at Arrowhead and the 5K will begin at 8 a.m. at Bachelor Gulch.

Parking is available for runners and spectators at Red Canyon High School, Berry Creek Middle School and Edwards Early Learning Center on Miller Ranch Road in Edwards. Shuttles will run continuously from the parking lots to the base of Arrowhead and Bachelor Gulch. There is no racer parking at Arrowhead or at Bachelor Gulch.

Participants are encouraged to stick around following the race for the on-site awards ceremony, with recognition of top racers in each age division. Beer from New Belgium Brewing will be available for those of age, and a light breakfast will be provided. As always, participants can pick up their custom race t-shirt and a delicious Northside Kitchen donut upon finishing. Every runner is entered to win great raffle prizes from our sponsors; the drawing takes place following awards.

Register early to save

Visit VailRec.com/register and save on individual races by registering prior to race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.



Individual race cost for the half-marathon is $48 preregistered, $53 week-of and $65 day-of. 5K rates are $29 preregistered, $35 week-of and $42 day-of. Student rates are $25 preregistration, $30 week-of and $37 day-of. Race details are available at VailRec.com . For more information or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .