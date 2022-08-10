2022 Prep sports fall preview: Battle Mountain High School football

The Huskies will be without Tanner Roberts in 2022.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Battle Mountain High School football coach Jim Schuppler’s vision is pretty cut and dry.

“This season’s goals are no different than any other year,” he said in advance of the 2022 start, his fifth as head coach.

“A winning record, finish at the top of our league, qualify for the playoffs, and beat Eagle Valley.”

While recognizing forward progress in terms of “changing the narrative around Battle Mountain Football” over the last half-decade, the coach knows the team has work to do to reach his program goal of “becoming a state-wide competitive program year in and year out.”

Young and talented

The Huskies graduated 19 seniors from last year’s team.

“That’s always going to leave some holes,” Schuppler said.

“I’m really going to miss that group of seniors but they know where to find us, and they’ll always be a part of the program.”

Along with several impactful role players, the black and gold will be without starters Elijah Morales, Tanner Roberts, Marshall Jones, T.J. Nixon and Gantt Sanders. Even though he’s excited about the current crop’s youth and talent, Schuppler knows potential is just another way of saying, “you haven’t done much.”

“So, we’ll be looking to prove ourselves every time we step on the field,” he said.

“When we are all together we look as talented as any team I’ve seen at Battle Mountain, but we face a pretty tough schedule and have had limited time with the entire team so we’ll need to mesh quickly.”

Orlando Castillow returns to the running back position after gaining 285 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The team is also hoping to see Kai Ogawa return from VSSA after accounting for eight total touchdowns and 485 yards on the ground.

Anchoring the offensive and defensive lines will be fellow senior Armando Madrano, who started most of last season. Schuppler believes Edgar Ruiz Alaniz, Caden McCommons, Carson Dunn, Tyson Vasquez and Carlos Sanchez will be capable alongside Madrano, even without varsity experience.

One position battle of note in the opening weeks will be at quarterback. Last year, both Garrett Ast and Kitz Petrovski got snaps as a sophomore and freshman, respectively. No matter who is under center, they’ll have a “talented and deep” receiving core to throw at, led by Keller Woodworth and Thomas Dekanich. One player who has been pushing hard during the offseason and could be poised for a breakout season is junior wideout Owen Koontz.

“He has been pushing all summer and I’m excited to see that work pay off on the field,” Schuppler stated.

Battle Mountain High School past seasons 2021: 3-7 2020: 3-4 2019: 2-8 2018: 6-4 2017: 5-5 2016: 3-7 2015: 4-5 2014: 6-3 2013: 0-10 2012: 0-10

Looking at the schedule, Schuppler believes the opener against Evergreen could set the tone for the rest of the year.

“They are well coached, and always quite talented, so for us to show we belong on the field with them would give us a great deal of confidence,” he said of the non-league opponent. Schuppler added that his team will be looking at getting some revenge for last year’s double-overtime 40-34 loss to Basalt the following week.

Kitz Petrovski got snaps at quarterback for Battle Mountain last year as only a freshman.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

In a “loaded” league, with Durango replacing Steamboat Springs (which is dropping to 2A) and becoming “the immediate favorite” — buoyed by one of the best lineman in the state, University of Oklahoma signee Joshua Bates — every game will count. Of course, the implications of the Eagle Valley game go beyond just the standings.

“I believe a healthy rivalry is important for the kids and the community,” Schuppler said.

“And playing closely contested games the last four years, we have really established that between the two programs.”

As summer gives way to crisp, fall nights, Schuppler can’t do much to hide his enthusiasm.

“I am so excited for the kids we do have,” he said.

“They are some of the finest individuals in the Vail Valley and I can’t wait to pour into them and help them become great young men as they lead this program.”