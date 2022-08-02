2022 Vail Recreation District fall youth soccer programs open for registration

Registration is open for the Vail Recreation District's fall youth soccer programs.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Registration is underway for 2022 Vail Recreation District fall soccer programs, beginning this September. Participants engage in soccer-related challenges, practice footwork and agility, learn teamwork skills and play in soccer matches — all the while having fun.

The Vail Recreation District is also seeking volunteer coaches and referees for fall soccer, with fees waived for children whose parents volunteer. If you are interested in coaching, email sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280.

Micro Soccer Program: Fun-based skill building; limited to 60 children Participants: Pre-K and kindergarten. Pre-K must have turned four before Sept. 1, 2022. Dates: Mondays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 17 Times: 5 to 6 p.m. Location: Eagle Vail Cost: $62 (includes a T-shirt) Registration deadline: Aug. 14

U8 Soccer Program: 4-on-4 format; focus on fun and skill-building Participants: First and second grades Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 21 with games on Fridays or Saturdays Times: Determined by coaches (generally between 4 and 6:30 p.m.) Location: Vail and Eagle Vail Cost: $67 (includes a uniform) Registration deadline: Aug. 14;

Participants should bring athletic shoes, shin guards, a water bottle and appropriate clothing. Teams will be put together based on where players reside and go to school. Special requests will be reviewed, but organizers cannot guarantee these request will be met.

U10 Soccer Program: 6-on-6 format; in-house league Participants: Third and fourth grades Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 7 to Oct. 21 with games on Fridays or Saturdays Times: Determined by coaches (generally between 4 and 6:30 p.m.) Location: Vail and Eagle Vail Cost: $72 (includes a uniform) Registration deadline: Aug. 14

To register for youth soccer, go online to vailrec.com/register . You can also fill out this registration form and return it to the Vail Recreation District (instructions in the form).

Financial assistance is available for youth soccer; visit the scholarships page at http://www.vailrec.com for more information.



Youth soccer programs are sponsored by Mountain Valley Kids Dental, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and The Steadman Clinic. For more information, visit vailrec.com or call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280.