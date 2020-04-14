21 local teachers and first responders enjoy Easter dinners donated by Maya at the Westin

Maya at the Westin in Avon provided 21 Easter dinners to local heroes. The dinners included including honey baked ham, potato gratin spring vegetable and lemon pound cake.

Maya at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa gave away 21 Easter dinners to Eagle County teachers and first responders on Sunday.

“Maya & The Westin Riverfront decided that we wanted to give something back to the incredible Eagle County teachers and first responders that are all working so hard right now,” Julie Dunn said in an email. “So we posted on the Maya Facebook page asking people to nominate a local teacher or first responder who deserves a full to-go Easter dinner for up to six people — including honey baked ham, potato gratin spring vegetable and lemon pound cake.”

The response was so big, Dunn said, that they decided to give away full Easter dinners to everyone who was nominated — 21 in total.

These 21 local heroes enjoyed Easter dinner thanks to Maya and the Westin in Avon:

Selina Anderson – works at hospital, nominated by Justin LaBounty

Laurine Megna-Davis – teacher at Red Sand Stone Elementary, nominated by Rebecca Steffen

Julie Riggins (ER Nurse at Vail Health) & Ryan Riggins (Lieutenant with Eagle River Fire Protection District), nominated by both Airika Romsdahl & Rachel Lammers

Joseph Marino – teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary School, nominated by Kevin Christian

Eric Bonta – police officer, nominated by Rachel Lammers

Lachlan Crawford – police officer, nominated by Rachel Lammers

Stuart Thompson – Eagle Fire, nominated by Rachel Lammers

Nate Thurman – Eagle Fire, nominated by Rachel Lammers

Diana (nurse) & Craig Westering (police officer), nominated by Rachel Lammers

Susana Chavez – teacher at Avon Elementary School, nominated by Heather Hay

Tim Harmon (nurse at Vail Health) & Jen Harmon (counselor at Red Hill Elementary), nominated by Robin Miller Ruff

Rachel Lammers – Eagle County kindergarten teacher, nominated by Dave Betts & Eric Bonta

Eli M DeSouza (ICU at Vail Health) & Sarah Townsend DeSouza (PICU at Vail Health), nominated by Wendy Mallas

Jona Nykreim – Physicians Assistant, nominated by Jennifer McDonald

Eunice DeGhetto – teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary, nominated by Jessica Brown Gentilini

Sebastian Melgarejo – teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary, nominated by Veronica Moretti Christian

Dr. Tracee Metcalfe of Vail Health, nominated by Kelli Rohrig

Joanne Bott – Tech Team for Eagle County Schools, nominated by Courtney Armitage

Vail Search & Rescue Workers – nominated by Kelli Rohrig

Brooke Cole – Brush Creek Elementary Principal – nominated by Jovita Boseman

Vail Health Nurses – nominated by Jovita Boseman

Dave Betts, of City Market, was also nominated but honorably chose to donate his to another local hero.

Dave Betts, of City Market, was also nominated but honorably chose to donate his to another local hero.