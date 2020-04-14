21 local teachers and first responders enjoy Easter dinners donated by Maya at the Westin
Maya at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa gave away 21 Easter dinners to Eagle County teachers and first responders on Sunday.
“Maya & The Westin Riverfront decided that we wanted to give something back to the incredible Eagle County teachers and first responders that are all working so hard right now,” Julie Dunn said in an email. “So we posted on the Maya Facebook page asking people to nominate a local teacher or first responder who deserves a full to-go Easter dinner for up to six people — including honey baked ham, potato gratin spring vegetable and lemon pound cake.”
The response was so big, Dunn said, that they decided to give away full Easter dinners to everyone who was nominated — 21 in total.
These 21 local heroes enjoyed Easter dinner thanks to Maya and the Westin in Avon:
- Selina Anderson – works at hospital, nominated by Justin LaBounty
- Laurine Megna-Davis – teacher at Red Sand Stone Elementary, nominated by Rebecca Steffen
- Julie Riggins (ER Nurse at Vail Health) & Ryan Riggins (Lieutenant with Eagle River Fire Protection District), nominated by both Airika Romsdahl & Rachel Lammers
- Joseph Marino – teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary School, nominated by Kevin Christian
- Eric Bonta – police officer, nominated by Rachel Lammers
- Lachlan Crawford – police officer, nominated by Rachel Lammers
- Stuart Thompson – Eagle Fire, nominated by Rachel Lammers
- Nate Thurman – Eagle Fire, nominated by Rachel Lammers
- Diana (nurse) & Craig Westering (police officer), nominated by Rachel Lammers
- Susana Chavez – teacher at Avon Elementary School, nominated by Heather Hay
- Tim Harmon (nurse at Vail Health) & Jen Harmon (counselor at Red Hill Elementary), nominated by Robin Miller Ruff
- Rachel Lammers – Eagle County kindergarten teacher, nominated by Dave Betts & Eric Bonta
- Eli M DeSouza (ICU at Vail Health) & Sarah Townsend DeSouza (PICU at Vail Health), nominated by Wendy Mallas
- Jona Nykreim – Physicians Assistant, nominated by Jennifer McDonald
- Eunice DeGhetto – teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary, nominated by Jessica Brown Gentilini
- Sebastian Melgarejo – teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary, nominated by Veronica Moretti Christian
- Dr. Tracee Metcalfe of Vail Health, nominated by Kelli Rohrig
- Joanne Bott – Tech Team for Eagle County Schools, nominated by Courtney Armitage
- Vail Search & Rescue Workers – nominated by Kelli Rohrig
- Brooke Cole – Brush Creek Elementary Principal – nominated by Jovita Boseman
- Vail Health Nurses – nominated by Jovita Boseman
Dave Betts, of City Market, was also nominated but honorably chose to donate his to another local hero.
For more information about Maya and the Westin, follow the restaurant and hotel on social media or visit the website.
