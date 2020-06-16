22-year-old arrested in Breckenridge for suspected role in Minneapolis police station burning

A 22-year-old wanted in connection with the burning of a police precinct in Minneapolis was captured this week in Breckenridge by U.S. marshals.

Dylan Robinson was one of several suspects wanted for burning the police station on May 28 during protests over the death of George Floyd, the United States Marshals Service tweeted.

Robinson is being held without bail in Denver’s Downtown Detention Center, jail records show.

Federal authorities are cracking down on those involved in the violent protests that consumed Minneapolis in the wake of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day Weekend, a killing caught on video that sparked a national movement against police brutality.

A 23-year-old St. Paul, Minn. man was charged last week with aiding and abetting arson for his role in the incident.

