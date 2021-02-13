23 Eagle County students sent quarantine notices after COVID-19 contact tracing

On Friday, the Eagle County School District announced that Avon Elementary, Eagle Valley High School and Red Canyon High School recently sent COVID-19 notices to their communities after being notified of positive cases by Public Health. Across the three schools, 23 students will quarantine.

In each incident, contact tracing determined that those in close contact with a positive case need to quarantine. Those needing to quarantine received orders to follow from Public Health specific to their incident. Students in quarantine will be able to return to school following the February break on Monday, Feb. 22.

Avon Elementary School sent notifications home last week after learning that a student tested positive. The positive case was last in school on Monday, Feb. 8. Eleven students will quarantine related to this incident. No staff members were determined to be close contacts.

Ten students at Eagle Valley High School will quarantine after the school was notified of a student tested positive for COVID-19. No staff members were determined to be close contacts related to this incident.

Red Canyon High School sent notifications home on Friday after being notified of a student testing positive. The positive case was last in school on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Two students will quarantine related to this incident. No staff members were determined to be close contacts.

The school district recommends adhering to the following critical practices as they are essential to containing the virus for the rest of the school year:

If your child is sick, please keep them home.

If they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please seek the medical advice of your family’s physician and have them tested.

If someone in your household is being tested for COVID-19, please keep your children home until the results are known.

If someone in your household is positive for COVID-19, the entire household must quarantine (and not leave their home) as directed by Public Health.

If you or a student is directed to quarantine, they must remain home, stay away from others, not go to work or school, not have playdates or sleepovers, not engage in extracurricular activities.

“The district continues to thank the families of students and our staff members for following guidelines and staying home when sick, when someone in their household is being tested for COVID-19, or when someone in their household is positive for the virus,” Superintendent Philip Qualman said in the announcement. “Limiting the presence of the virus in our schools by staying home is our first layer of protection. The persistent and consistent use of face masks and social distancing within schools help control and contain the virus. Focused quarantining by Public Health separates those most at-risk of exposure to protect the broader school community. So far, very few cases have developed among those in quarantine.”