30,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies are in Eagle County, but you can’t get them yet

Girl Scouts from troop 57214, Anya Anderson, left, Kaia Bailey and Elaina Rivas sell Girl Scout cookies at Wal-Mart in Avon two years ago. Troop 57214 and other local troops will be selling cookies starting Feb. 2 at various locations around Eagle County. Visit: cookielocator.littlebrownie.com to find booth sale locations.

If you’re still on your New Year’s resolution diet, it’s almost time to cave.

There are 30,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies being delivered to Eagle County today, Jan. 28. Another 10,000 will follow. Starting Sunday, Feb. 2, local Girl Scouts will be able to sell the cookies in a door-to-door program before hitting local grocery stores and booths starting Friday, Feb. 14, according to Sarah Braucht, the self-proclaimed “Cookie Queen” who oversees the Eagle County Girl Scouts.

In Eagle County, there are 15 troops, with about 160 girls total. While selling the cookies isn’t mandatory to be a Girl Scout, funds raised help support programs, meetings and outings. A box of Girl Scouts Cookies costs $4 — with $1 paying for the cookies themselves, $1 staying with the local troops and the other $2 going to Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Braucht, who lives in Gypsum and will store thousands of boxes in her home this cookie season, has been with the Girl Scouts for 25 years, the past 13 as the leader of Eagle County Girl Scouts.

“This is like my go-time,” she said ahead of the massive delivery of delicious cookies. “I’m ready for this and have been training all year.”

But, are you ready?

Sarah Braucht is the local leader of Eagle County Girl Scouts. She says there are about 160 local Girl Scouts, and they usually sell between 40,000 and 45,000 cookies during the season.

New flavor, serving sizes & more

Kristin Anderson is the leader of Troop 57214, made up of four girls. She started out in 2016 with her daughter Anya, volunteering as the cookie manager for two years before leading the troop.

“It teaches them a lot of different things,” she said of cookie sales. “Basically, they’re running their own small business. They learn about money management, planning, business ethics, people skills. It teaches them to be outgoing and confident about what they’re talking about.”

New this year is the Lemon-Ups flavor, coming to Eagle County.

“The chocolates are always the bestsellers — the Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas,” Anderson said. “The S’mores is actually getting to be pretty well known. You just have to have a good assortment for everyone.”

If you’re looking for bang for your buck — check out the serving sizes. The serving size for Lemon-Ups is two cookies, while the Trefoils is five cookies. DosiDoes boast a three-cookie serving size, while Thin Mints is four.

And if you’re breaking a resolution for Girl Scout Cookies, just know that it’s not the worst treat you could indulge in. There are the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies. None of them have high fructose corn syrup, they don’t have any partially hydrogenated oils and there are zero grams of trans fat per serving.

The Girl Scout Cookies season will run from Feb. 2 to March 8 and includes hitting local grocery stores starting on Valentine’s Day. Raucht said the local troops usually sell between 40,000 and 45,000 boxes each year.

“It’s a pretty busy month,” Anderson said.

Part of Girl Scouts is giving back to the community, too. Anderson’s troop sang Christmas carols and brought Christmas cookies to Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation Center and also made and decorated cookies and gave them to the Gypsum Fire Protection District last year. The troop is currently working on earning the Money Management badge and will be raising money to donate cookies to Vail Health employees this year.



Selling cookies is not mandatory to be in Girl Scouts, but the girls learn valuable lessons and raise money for their troops.

Find the cookies

While City Market grocery stores in Avon and Eagle will be prime spots to find Girl Scouts Cookies this year, the girls are also going door-to-door, and some have their own websites set up.

“Anyone can type in a zip code and see where they are that day,” Anderson said. “The grocery stores should be pretty busy as well.”

History of Girl Scout Cookies

Visit cookielocator.littlebrownie.com, or bookmark the page, to see where Girl Scout Cookies will be offered daily, Feb. 2 to March 8.

The sale of cookies as a way to finance troop activities began as early as 1917, five years before Juliette Gordon Low started Girl Scouts in the U.S, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in a high school cafeteria as a service project.

In 1922, The American Girl magazine (published by Girl Scouts of the USA, and not associated with the line of historically-themed dolls) featured a cookie recipe with approximate costs of 26-36 cents for six to seven dozen cookies. The cookies, the author suggested, could be sold by troops for 25 to 30 cents per dozen.

By 1937, more than 125 Girl Scout councils across the country reported holding cookie sales.

When World War II started, there was a shortage on sugar, flour and butter, leading Girl Scouts to pivot to selling the first calendars in 1944 as an alternate. After the war, cookie sales increased and by 1948, there were 29 bakers licensed to bake Girl Scout Cookies. In 1951, Girl Scout Cookies came in three varieties: Sandwich, Shortbread and Chocolate Mints (now known as Thin Mints).

During the 1960s, when Baby Boomers expanded the Girl Scout membership, cookie sales increased and by 1966, a number of varieties were available.

In 1978, the number of bakers was streamlined to four to ensure lower prices and uniform packaging. In 1979, a new Girl Scout logo appeared on cookie boxes. In the 1970s, flavors included Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-Si-Dos and Shortbread/Trefoils, plus four more.

In the 1980s, four bakers provided the cookies, and in the early 1990s, that number was two licensed bakers before going up to three in 1998.

The 2000s brought new cookie box designs and kosher cookies, and in the 2010s, a digital platform launched to purchase cookies as well as gluten-free options.

