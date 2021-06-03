Eagle Outside Festival, Michael Franti in concert and kayak races: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/4/21

Eagle Outside Festival

The Eagle Outside Festival returns to Eagle this weekend with mountain bike demos and skills clinics, live music, kids activities and more.

Special to the Daily

If you’re looking for a good time this weekend, head to Eagle Ranch for the Eagle Outside Festival, which, according to the website, is all about “bikes and brews, boards and bands, bunny-hoppin’, yoga-posin’” and a little bit of “mountain town mayhem.”

It’s been a long winter and now that summer is here, check out the bike demos and competitions – some serious, some not so serious – that will be happening in and around town. Eagle’s motto is “Discover New Terrain” and you literally can try something new since Eagle boasts 100 miles of trails. There will be plenty of vendors on hand to let you try the latest and greatest in bike technology on trails just a short pedal away from downtown Eagle Ranch.

“The Eagle Outside Festival validates a sense of community. So many of the businesses and restaurants and vendors have leaned in for this, and the crowd supports it, too. It reinforces that community feeling,” said Mike McCormack of Uncommon Communications, the organizer of the event.

The schedule is full of events for the whole family, like bike-in movies, kids’ bike fitting and the Strider race. For those wanting to improve their mountain bike riding abilities, check out the skills and technical clinics offered. And if you’re up for plain old silliness, try the pajama/onesie fun run or the Colorado Squirt Gun Championships.

Want to do some shopping? Prana will be hosting its sample sale. There is also a Veloswap and gear sale. Restaurants will have specials like backyard barbeque on the tiki deck at Boneyard and 7 Hermits will have brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music is sprinkled throughout the event and there’s yoga in the park on Sunday.

Check out eagleoutsidefestival.com for more details and the entire schedule.

Michael Franti & Spearhead

AEG Presents and the Vail Valley Foundation are bringing Michael Franti & Spearhead to the iconic Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Friday with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Michael Finn / Special to the Daily

The announcements have been rolling out week after week and you can feel the excitement building for concerts returning to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. This week, Michael Franti & Spearhead take the stage at The Amp and it kicks off a four-day tour for the band.

Last summer marked the first in 33 years in which musician and activist Michael Franti wasn’t able to go on tour and perform for his fans across the globe. Dubbed the “Good Day For A Good Day Weekend,” Franti and Spearhead will also welcome Satsang to the stage.

Franti has played in Vail many times before and after a global pandemic, he’s the right person for the job to instill hope in people. The globally recognized musician, humanitarian, activist and award-winning filmmaker is revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism.

AEG Presents and the Vail Valley Foundation are bringing this performance to the iconic Ford Amphitheater on Friday with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. At press time, tickets were still available at grfavail.com . Lawn general admission seats are $65 and pavilion general admission seats are $89.50. For more details go to grfavail.com .

More Live Music

SunsetLIVE! will host Jubilingo on The Terrace stage at the Avon Performance Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m. this Sunday.

Town of Avon / Special to the Daily

SunsetLIVE!

After enjoying a day in Nottingham Park or a weekend of fun on the trails, rivers or golf courses, wind down at the town of Avon’s SunsetLIVE! concert series. The Terrace at the Avon Performance Pavilion is the place to be on Sunday nights for casual musical performances by local Eagle County musicians.

If you are not familiar with the Terrace, this is the back side, or west side of the big stage at Nottingham Park. This is a great place to watch a sunset and hear great music while lounging on your SUP board or paddleboat in the lake, on the north shore beach or south lawn of the Pavilion. Or bring a lawn chair and picnic basket and sit right on The Terrace. Inclement weather caused the cancellation of the first concert of the season with Kevin Danzig last Sunday, but here’s the line up for the next couple of Sundays.

6/6: Jubilingo

6/13: Johnny Schleper Trio

6/20: Burnsville Blues Band

Keep in mind that you may no longer park on the North Frontage Road, so the use of public transportation is encouraged as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. You will find free street parking available, including West Beaver Creek Boulevard and Lake Street, as well as at the Avon Recreation Center and Avon Elementary School parking lots. You may bring your own alcohol in designated areas only. Check avon.org for more information.

Lookout Lobby Bar Terrace

Check out the live music on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Lookout Lobby Bar Terrace at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa from 5 to 8 p.m. from now until Sept. 4. The Lookout Lobby Bar has become a local’s favorite for live music with its large windows and iconic views of Beaver Creek. Having the music out on the Terrace not only allows those in the Lookout Lobby Bar to enjoy the music but the sounds will also spill over to the pool area below. Look for jazz music on Sunday mornings happening soon. Call the hotel for more details: 970-790-5500 or go to westinriverfront.com .

Shakedown Bar Reopens

The Shakedown Bar in Vail Village will be re-opening to the public on Friday but there are some changes coming. The Shakedown will be implementing a new membership-based program throughout the summer that will be in full effect by Nov. 1. At that point, it will become the Shakedown Music and Ski Club. Its goal is to create an intimate music experience for artists and listeners alike. Learn more by going to Shakedown Bar’s Facebook page .

Minturn Downriver Dash

Tuesday wrapped up the third whitewater race of the season in the Vail Whitewater Race Series and Vail Rec District decided to add another competition in Minturn on Saturday. The new Minturn Downriver Dash is open to kayakers and R2 raft teams.

Kayak racers start at 4 p.m. and raft teams start at 5 p.m. The race format will be a single-run time trial and starts at the Boneyard Open Space south of town and finishes at the Minturn Saloon. Spectators are welcome to watch and cheer the competitors on.

Racers should park at the finish in the Town of Minturn municipal lot adjacent to the Turntable. The Vail Rec District will provide shuttles to the start for racers and gear.

Cost: $35/kayak, $50/2-person raft if registered by June 1; $45/kayak, $60/2-person raft if registered after June 1. The entry fee includes shuttle, raffle prizes, food and beer at the post-race party. Sign up at vailrec.com/register .

Imagination Station

Kids play with a water table at Imagination Station. Imagination Station re-opens for the summer and is located in the Lionshead parking structure.

Special to the Daily

With students getting out of school you may be looking for fun activities to do with the kids. The Vail Recreation District’s Imagination Station reopens on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Whether the kids want to construct your own whirlybird and fly it, build with metal construction materials on the magnet table or experiment with a chaotic pendulum, it’s fun mixed with learning at Imagination Station. The sessions fly by as kids explore with the water table, have fun with the coin funnel and experience imaginative play in the playhouse with animal and baby props. Extra art activities that are available for purchase include pottery painting, mosaic making, wooden toy building and canvas painting.

Summer reservations can be made for a two-hour session, Monday through Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. The Imagination Station will close for cleaning and disinfection between sessions.

Reserve a time slot by choosing Imagination Station at vailrec.com/register . Time slots will be limited to no more than two groups, meaning your group and one other group will have the space to yourselves. Cost is $50 for a group of 10 or less (up to eight children; two adults are required for four or more children).

Want to save a little cash? Buy an annual membership at vailrec.com/register for $100 and get 50% off all reservations for the year. The membership pays for itself in four visits. For more information, call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com .