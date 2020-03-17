375 Mill Creek Circle offers the best of all worlds

Mill Creek Circle is one of those coveted addresses in Vail where once a property comes up in that area, it’s not there for long. 375 Mill Creek Circle is steps away from the base of Golden Peak and a short, flat stroll into town. Not only is the home site unique, but the home itself was built with such thoughtfulness and care to sleep 18 people but still maintains a cozy, comfortable atmosphere with custom touches throughout this Austrian chalet-style home.

“When I walked into this home I said, ‘this is one for the ages.’ We don’t know what trends will come and go, and I love the mountain modern look, too, but an Austrian chalet looking at the Gore Range with close proximity to town will never go out of style,” said Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

At over 7,700 square feet, there’s plenty of room for seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a professional-grade kitchen, library, dining room and great room that has massive views of the Gore Range. Entertain in a media room large enough to watch a movie or the big game with your guests and play a round of pool on the billiards table. Take a dip in the pool that is open year-round, all surrounded by old-growth aspens and fencing that gives plenty of privacy.

“One thing to note about the Vail Valley market right now is that there are only 14 ski-in, ski-out single-family homes in all of Vail,” Stockton said.

“Your chances of getting your hands on any of those 14 homes are very small,” Stockton said. “Here’s one, right now. This is very rare.”

Square footage and odds aside, 375 Mill Creek Circle is a memory maker for families.

“In talking to the family that currently owns this home, the memories that they’ve created here since the mid-90s are irreplaceable. The family lives all over the place now but they talk about their time in Vail more than anything else,” Stockton said. Start making your own memories and learn more about this rare opportunity by contacting Tye Stockton at 970.471.2557.