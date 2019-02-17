4 Colorado State Patrol troopers hit in 4 days
Slow down, especially around emergency service vehicles
February 17, 2019
With snowstorms making driving conditions slick and dangerous, state officials are pleading for drivers to slow down, especially around vehicles on the side of the road — and especially emergency service vehicles.
Starting Thursday, four Colorado State Patrol troopers’ vehicles have been hit while on the job.
In less than 24 hours, we have had 3 State Troopers hit while doing their job. 3!! Thankfully all will be okay. Please, drive responsibly and #MoveOver Lives depend on this folks!! pic.twitter.com/kaCWPFv6X7
— Colonel Matthew Packard (@ColPackard) February 16, 2019
The fourth happened Sunday in Weld County when a trooper’s vehicle was hit while the officer was investigating a crash on Interstate 25. The first three happened in La Plata County, Lakewood and Garfield County.